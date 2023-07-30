Niger: Thousands protest in front of the French embassy

Thousands of pro-junta protesters gathered this morning in front of the French embassy in Niamey, the capital of Niger, after Paris suspended aid following the coup. Some even tried to enter the building, an AFP reporter said at the scene. Others have ripped off the plaque that read ‘French Embassy in Niger’before trampling it and replacing it with Russian and Nigerien flags. “Long live Putin”, “Long live Russia”, “Down with France”protesters shout.

The French foreign ministry condemned “any violence against diplomatic missions, the security of which is the responsibility of the host state”, as thousands of people demonstrated outside the French embassy in Niamey before being dispersed by tear gas. “The Nigerien forces have an obligation to guarantee the security of our diplomatic missions and consulates as part of the Vienna Convention”, and “we urge them to fulfill this obligation imposed on them by international law”, underlines the Quai d’Orsay , whose embassy has been targeted by protesters pro-military coup plotters who toppled President-elect Mohamed Bazoum.

