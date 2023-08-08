Niger: ‘We cannot welcome Ecowas delegation’

The military: ‘We cannot welcome the Ecowas delegation’

The military junta in Niger has announced that it cannot welcome a delegation from the Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS).

The military regime resulting from the coup in Niger has informed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), whose delegation wanted to go to Niamey, that for the moment it cannot be accepted for “security” reasons. This is what can be read in a letter from the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed to the Ecowas representation in Niamey which AFP was able to view. “The current context of anger and riots of the population following the sanctions imposed by Ecowas does not allow us to welcome the aforementioned delegation in the serenity and security required”, the letter specifies.

Tajani: ‘Absolutely avert a war’

“The situation is still tense. We are working so that there is a diplomatic solution, we must absolutely avert a war in Niger”: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Radio Anch’io.

“Certainly democracy must be restored, President Bazoum must certainly be freed… but we must not think of a military intervention, least of all a European military intervention, we must keep our distance from any type of intervention. Our soldiers are there together to a series of western contingents, but they were there to train the Nigerien military, not to intervene – he added -.So, we work with diplomacy, our embassy remains open, we need to avert the worst but until the first shot is fired firearm there is always the possibility of resolving this crisis through diplomatic channels”.

“A diplomatic solution is needed in Niger, we need to get President Barzoum back to freedom but with dialogue and the strength of democracy. We hope that West African countries will also follow this path, as Algeria is doing. Italy is pushing in this direction”. Tajani said so, reiterating Italy’s opposition “to a military intervention, much less a European one”.

