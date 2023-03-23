A bad story between the Nigeria and Great Britain. He was found guilty of organ trafficking before the London Court of Old Bailey the senator Nigerian Ike Ekweremadu, 60, accused of having tried to buy a kidney from a compatriot to have it transplanted into a seriously ill daughter in a clinic in the British capital. The process – very popular especially in Nigeria due to the notoriety of Ekweremadu, who in the past was vice president of the senate in the African country – ended today with the recognition also of the criminal liability of his wife Beatrice, 56, and of Dr. Obinna Obeta, 50 also a Nigerian doctor who should have taken care of the operation in London. Initially the defense lawyers had denied the attempt to buy the organ, arguing that the donor would have volunteered for “altruism».

BREAKING: Ike Ekweremadu, has been found guilty of organ trafficking by a United Kingdom court.His wife Beatrice, daughter Sonia and Obinna Obeta, a doctor involved in the case, were also found guilty. pic.twitter.com/BcZRFBOlaW — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) March 23, 2023

Then, pressed by the judge during his hearing, the senator admitted instead that he had paid, saying he was the victim of a “fraud” suffered out of desperation.

According to investigations, the Ekweremadu family – based in the United Kingdom – would have paid 7,000 pounds to a 21-year-old in exchange for the promise of a kidney, also guaranteeing him help to emigrate and make a new life on the island.