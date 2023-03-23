Home Health Nigerian Senator Convicted of Organ Trafficking Buys Kidney for Sick Daughter
Health

Nigerian Senator Convicted of Organ Trafficking Buys Kidney for Sick Daughter

by admin
Nigerian Senator Convicted of Organ Trafficking Buys Kidney for Sick Daughter

A bad story between the Nigeria and Great Britain. He was found guilty of organ trafficking before the London Court of Old Bailey the senator Nigerian Ike Ekweremadu, 60, accused of having tried to buy a kidney from a compatriot to have it transplanted into a seriously ill daughter in a clinic in the British capital. The process – very popular especially in Nigeria due to the notoriety of Ekweremadu, who in the past was vice president of the senate in the African country – ended today with the recognition also of the criminal liability of his wife Beatrice, 56, and of Dr. Obinna Obeta, 50 also a Nigerian doctor who should have taken care of the operation in London. Initially the defense lawyers had denied the attempt to buy the organ, arguing that the donor would have volunteered for “altruism».

Then, pressed by the judge during his hearing, the senator admitted instead that he had paid, saying he was the victim of a “fraud” suffered out of desperation.

Cristina Zambonini, the girl “with three hearts”: «Now I help others»

According to investigations, the Ekweremadu family – based in the United Kingdom – would have paid 7,000 pounds to a 21-year-old in exchange for the promise of a kidney, also guaranteeing him help to emigrate and make a new life on the island.

See also  Coffee, Trombetta pods withdrawn due to chemical risk: how to behave

You may also like

Love handles? Because they have to disappear

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Breast cancer risk is greatest with any hormonal...

From Enea kit to trace toxic substances in...

PANINOCHEF – Sandwich FOCAZZINO “TEXAN” 80G

Do rage rooms really help manage anger better?

Traffic noise can raise blood pressure – Healthcare

fourth defeat for the blues – OA Sport

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Tramezzino “TEXAN” TRAMEZZINO 80G AND 160G

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy