I nocturnal cramps are a very common phenomenon in the elderly people affecting about 40% of the over 60 population. Generally these are idiopathic forms, that is to say they occur in the absence of an evident cause. Of the others, however, they can be the alarm bell of specific pathologies or nutritional deficiencies. In any case, they can be prevented by keeping nutrition at bay and practicing muscle stretching exercises before going to bed.

What are cramps

Cramps are muscle contractions, involuntary and painful, which occur mainly in conditions of rest. They can affect one or more muscles, especially the calf, foot and leg.

They manifest themselves with acute pain in the affected area, severe soreness and stiffness of the limbs involved. Sometimes, they are accompanied by plantar flexion (visible to the naked eye) and toe flexion.

As for the duration, it can be variable. In principle, they resolve within minutes, although the feeling of slight numbness can last for several hours.

The cause

Night cramps are generally not symptomatic of one pathology real (we speak of idiopathic forms, to be precise). However, if the episodes become recurrent or particularly painful, it is necessary to investigate the possible causes.

In the case of the elderly, this could be:

reduced exercise;

dehydration;

lack of mineral salts;

diuretic problems;

electrolyte changes (for example, low body levels of potassium or magnesium);

neurological diseases;

metabolic pathologies;

taking certain types of drugs (bronchodilators, some beta-blockers, oral contraceptives, etc.);

peripheral neuropathies;

radiology.

Sometimes even an excessive sedentary lifestyle and the abuse of stimulating substances such as – for example, caffeine – can cause nocturnal cramps.

The diagnosis

If the episodes persist, to the point of affecting sleep at night, you should contact your general practitioner. In order for the diagnosis to be accurate, the specialist will ask the patient to write down some information on the type of cramps. In particular:

frequency;

duration;

localization of the episodes;

triggers (points where the pain is concentrated).

Then we proceed with the routine tests and, therefore, blood tests or any other tests (radiography, electromyography, MRI of the brain, etc.).

Prevention and cure

With the exception of pathological cases, that is, where important diseases underlie, it can be done prevention. Starting from the acquisition of healthy and good daily habits. Here are some tips:

drink at least 6/8 glasses of water a day;

take the right amount of fiber;

consume foods rich in sodium and potassium (in case of proven nutritional deficiencies);

do some stretching exercises (muscle lengthening);

hydrate after physical activity.

Then there are some behaviors that it would be better to avoid such as, for example, making a physical effort after lunch, smoking or taking stimulants (caffeine, nicotine, ephedrine and pseudophedrine). As for the treatment actual, it will be the concern of the specialist to prescribe the most suitable drug treatment for the patient. In any case, it may be useful to take food supplements following the advice of the family doctor.