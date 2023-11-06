Night Eating Syndrome: Anyone who goes to the fridge at night could have an eating disorder

There are chips and chocolate with the film. And when you go home from the party at night, the falafel or kebab bag is a must for many people. Eating late in the evening or at night – almost everyone of us does that occasionally.

According to estimates, around 1.5 million people even get up at night to eat something, as Martin Teufel says. He is president of the German Society for Eating Disorders.

There are many reasons for this. Eating late and at night can also be a symptom of an eating disorder: night eating syndrome (NES).

When exactly is eating at night an eating disorder?

Anyone affected by night eating syndrome eats excessive amounts late at night, sometimes after he or she has already slept.

“At least 25 percent of daily calories are regularly consumed late,” says Anja Hilbert, professor of behavioral medicine at the University Hospital in Leipzig. But: What “regularly” means is not scientifically defined – there is still a lack of research.

However, the suggestion from the US psychology professor Kelly C. Allison is a guide: Accordingly, the disorder may exist if nighttime eating occurs on at least two days a week for at least three months.

But that alone is not enough for a diagnosis. People who work shift work also have this kind of eating behavior. If they don’t eat enough during the day, it will happen in the middle of the night.

“In addition, there is always a psychological component to night eating syndrome,” says Anja Hilbert. So it’s about more than just the lack of eating structure in everyday life.

With consequences: Some people with NES develop overweight or obesity. Eating at night can also have a bad effect on sleep and then on everyday life. Feelings of guilt and shame for their behavior can also be an issue for those affected.

Who develops this eating disorder?

According to current research, around one percent of people have night eating syndrome. In Germany that would be around 830,000 affected.

“The number of unreported cases is probably high,” says Anja Hilbert. Because it is an eating disorder that is little known. “Neither experts nor those affected know much about it.” The distinction from binge eating disorder, for example, in which binge eating occurs again and again, is not easy for everyone to recognize.

Not much is known about the causes and risk factors. Researchers see a connection between NES, anxiety disorder and depression. “When you are sad or afraid, comfort eating is an obvious strategy,” says Anja Hilbert.

Another risk factor could be stress. Scientists have also observed familial clustering – so genes may also play a role. Night eating syndrome occurs more often in people who are overweight and obese.

What is different about night eating syndrome than other eating disorders?

“In contrast to many other eating disorders, it also occurs frequently in men,” says Martin Teufel, who is director of the Clinic for Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy at the LVR University Hospital in Essen.

Another important difference from other eating disorders: In people with NES, the internal clock is out of sync. “There is evidence in the research literature that not only are sleeping and waking times shifting, but that hormones are also in disarray,” says Anja Hilbert.

This could, for example, affect the hormone melatonin, which helps you fall asleep. And also leptin, a hormone that controls the feeling of satiety and, with a healthy day-night rhythm, ensures that hunger does not occur at night. According to Hilbert, it is not yet known whether this changed hormonal level is the cause or consequence of late eating.

When should I get help?

Anyone who regularly eats late in the evening but does not feel any psychological, physical or social distress as a result does not need to go to the doctor, says Teufel. “But if I notice that I can’t get out, I’m not sleeping properly, or I’m developing a bad body image, those are reasons to investigate.”

Anja Hilbert sees it similarly: “The important criterion for treatment is that you suffer from it or feel impaired.”

How is this eating disorder treated?

The good news: There are options for treatment. For example through psychotherapy or light therapy. Which form of treatment is the right one depends on the individual patient, says Martin Teufel.

A good first route is to see your family doctor. If patients also notice weight gain, nutritional advice may also be useful.

“If you then have the feeling that there could be more, it may also make sense to see a psychotherapist who specializes in eating and nutritional disorders,” says Martin Teufel.

