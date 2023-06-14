Night hunger: what to do and why does it come?

Waking up in the middle of the night or not being able to sleep because of being attacked by night hunger. And, at that point, warn theurgency to eat to finally be able to sleepthen struggling with the guilt of having succumbed to the lure of food.

The nocturnal eating syndromefirst codified in 1955 by Albert Stunkarda psychiatrist at the University of Philadelphia, is perhaps the least known of the eating disorders. You can heal but you need to rely on more specialists and, first, change your lifestyle.

Night hunger: the spread of night eating syndrome

Night eating syndrome is not very common: it is estimated that around 2% of the world‘s population suffers from it. AND frequent in obese or overweight people. But how does one actually distinguish this ailment from the occasional urge, which we almost certainly all know, to indulge in one midnight snack? Who are the most predisposed people to be affected and the causes that trigger it?

It is a reversal of the normal circadian hormonal rhythm

A study conducted by Dr. Stunkard himself and by the University of Philadelphia, in collaboration with the Norwegian University of Tromsø and later published sul Journal of American Medical Associationhe identified an alteration of hormonal mechanisms as a cause of nocturnal eating syndrome. On the basis of this study, conducted by keeping patients admitted to the University Hospital of Tromsø under observation for 24 hours, it emerged that those affected by the disorder suffer a reversal of the normal circadian hormonal rhythm between melatoninThat affects sleepand the leptinwhich instead has the action of stimulate the appetite.

They take advantage of the night to eat without being seen

The habit of eating when it is dark, however, it also hides psychological mechanisms which should be taken into account to better understand the problem. It’s like taking advantage of the nightfall to not be seen by your partner or family members. At the same time the Night represents a moment in which those who are alone feel their loneliness even more and may feel stimulated to assuage his anxieties by venting them on food.

The identikit of those suffering from night hunger

Different and similar in their need to eat at night. The profiles of people suffering from night hunger can be very varied.

People with a history of eating disorder mostly women, are usually controlled in daily life and direct their explosive charge on food.

mostly women, are usually controlled in daily life and direct their explosive charge on food. The stressed people use food as an outlet. They experience a strong appetite when under pressure: eating becomes a gratification and a way to relax.

use food as an outlet. They experience a strong appetite when under pressure: eating becomes a gratification and a way to relax. Some compulsive eaters they prefer the night to feed because they feel less observed and freer. In this case, that of food looks like one dependence: some, as happens in many bulimic patients, they throw themselves on any type of food that comes their way, without paying attention to the flavor or the succession of foods; others, on the other hand, focus on tasty and rewarding foods.

The alarm bells

When it comes to psychological disorders, one should not generalize. However, there are signs that those suffering from nocturnal eating syndrome have in common.

Poor appetite in the morning : eating during the night fatigue waking up not feeling like having breakfast;

: eating during the night fatigue waking up not feeling like having breakfast; Tendency to concentrate food intake in the evening hours : usually those who suffer from nocturnal eating syndrome take the vast majority of daily calories in the evening, from dinner time onwards;

: usually those who suffer from nocturnal eating syndrome take the vast majority of daily calories in the evening, from dinner time onwards; Difficulty falling asleep and frequent nocturnal awakenings: it is difficult to sleep, sleep is difficult and often interrupted. Eating something or bingeing seems like the only way to get back to sleep;

and frequent nocturnal awakenings: it is difficult to sleep, sleep is difficult and often interrupted. Eating something or bingeing seems like the only way to get back to sleep; Low mood, depression, low self-esteem: Often people affected by eating disorders are depressed or anxious. Eating is one way to ease anxietyIf it weren’t then, as happens to those who are bulimic or suffer from binge eating disorder, the sense of guilt takes over. We reproach ourselves for not controlling ourselves and we suffer the repercussions of binge eating on our physical appearance.

Awakenings occur in particular stages of sleep

Anyone who manages to fall asleep but wakes up at some point usually does so at certain times sleep stages. These are especially those in which the dream activity is particularly intense. It may happen, for example, that it is a bad dream make him suddenly awaken in the throes of anguish, heading straight for the refrigerator. Entering a vicious circle from which it is possible to get out, here are the tips.

The first steps to get better

Lifestyle interventionwith attention to incorrect habits that can compromise sleep hygiene, is the first step towards recovery.

Avoid tea, coffee, ginseng, cola : the substances contained in these foods not only have an exciting effect but suppress the production of serotonin and melatonin, two essential substances for a correct sleep-wake rhythm.

: the substances contained in these foods not only have an exciting effect but suppress the production of serotonin and melatonin, two essential substances for a correct sleep-wake rhythm. Always go to sleep at the same time , without worrying too much if, especially in the early days, you happen to wake up a couple of times a night. In this case it will be important not to get overwhelmed by the eager to go back to sleep right away and channel energy to activities other than eating, such as taking a shower or reading a book.

, without worrying too much if, especially in the early days, you happen to wake up a couple of times a night. In this case it will be important not to get overwhelmed by the right away and channel energy to activities other than eating, such as taking a shower or reading a book. Avoid too engaging activities in the eveningsuch as watching television, seeing friends, or completing a very intense job or workout. Much better to prefer relaxing activities, for example a hot bath or listening to classical music.

The experts to ask for help

The nutritionist

He will be able to support the patient in a nutrition rehabilitation program which leads him, in this case, to correctly redistribute meals throughout the day. It will be necessary to divide the meals into 4-5 a day, concentrating the more substantial ones in the first part of the day.

The psychiatrist

Where necessary, he can intervene with one drug therapy to cope with depression, often present in patients affected by nocturnal eating syndrome. Benzodiazepine-based drugs are usually used, which calm anxiety and relax and specific treatments capable of restoring the balance between the sense of hunger and satiety.

The psychologist

L’approach psychological can be initially of type behavioral cognition, aimed at immediately correcting the attitudes that lead to nighttime eating. In this sense it is useful to detach yourself from the situation and not let yourself be overwhelmed by thoughts of self-depreciation. The path must then be oriented to identify the underlying reasons of the problem.

Group therapy and mindfulness

Group therapies can be highly effective, starting from the comparison with those who live in the same situation to change one’s behavior to find a positive attitude towards life. Also learn to practicing relaxation techniques helps to manage the ability to make decisions and thus cope with the problem.

