Night itching can prove to be really insidious, given that in addition to the annoyance itself, it affects the sacrosanct rest of the night hours. Let’s try to find out more about it.

Let’s talk about that form of itch which takes over just when the body is in one position Of relaxation. Nocturnal itching, which can also be defined as evening itching if you relax in the evening (for example, lie down on a sofa), can concern both a limited part than to be generalized.

Although the disorder itself causes anxiety and annoyance due to the way it manifests itself, simple and natural remedies can be used for its resolution. Often it just depends on bad habits which will need to be changed.

How to act on night itching in relation to the causes

The phenomenon can be linked to a simple been anxious. In a stressful situation the brain produces more cortisol and norepinephrine, neurotransmitters responsible for increasing attention. Unfortunately, their action is also irritating to the skin and leads to scratching. It will therefore be necessary to get out of that anxious state to eliminate the nuisance of itch.

Another case is that relating to the use of aggressive detergents forbody hygienewith a level Of acidity (Ph) high, and which can be aggravated if there are allergies. It may also happen that you wash the clothes you wear with equally aggressive detergents. In the first case you can replace the product with something else free from allergens. In the other case you will opt for a delicate detergent aimed at washing of clothes.

Even the malfunctions from the thyroid can lead to an itchy state. Hyperthyroidism often involves nocturnal itching, particularly in the arms but also in the neck rest of the body. If you put on weight quite inexplicably and experience mood disturbances, they are almost certainly malfunctions. You can do tests consisting of simple blood tests. After that the doctor will establish a treatment pharmacological.

Then there is among the causes the problematic ai kidneys which can lead to the nocturnal itching disorder a hands and feet. In the hypothesis, the toxins, instead of being disposed of, remain in circulation in the blood and thus reach the skin, creating irritation and therefore itching. There pressure high arterial and the swelling, even slight, to the lower limbs, will confirm this hypothesis. Discuss with your doctor the opportunity to undergo ultrasoundand possibly creatinine therapy.

If he itch night associates with pallor in the face and exhaustion, it means there is shortage Of ferro. The blood thus fails to carry the necessary amount of oxygen to the skin and itching will be the result. When you scratch, you encourage the natural flow of blood to that area. To calm the annoyance, albeit temporarily, without neglecting one diagnosisyou can use the gel ataloe vera as a topical treatment.