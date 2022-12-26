Home Health Night itching: effective remedies for peaceful sleep
Health

Night itching: effective remedies for peaceful sleep

by admin
Night itching: effective remedies for peaceful sleep

Night itching can prove to be really insidious, given that in addition to the annoyance itself, it affects the sacrosanct rest of the night hours. Let’s try to find out more about it.

Let’s talk about that form of itch which takes over just when the body is in one position Of relaxation. Nocturnal itching, which can also be defined as evening itching if you relax in the evening (for example, lie down on a sofa), can concern both a limited part than to be generalized.

Night itching: why does it occur? How to intervene? – newshealth.it

Although the disorder itself causes anxiety and annoyance due to the way it manifests itself, simple and natural remedies can be used for its resolution. Often it just depends on bad habits which will need to be changed.

How to act on night itching in relation to the causes

While it is no substitute for treatment for triggers where needed, aloe vera gel is a solution for immediate relief.

The phenomenon can be linked to a simple been anxious. In a stressful situation the brain produces more cortisol and norepinephrine, neurotransmitters responsible for increasing attention. Unfortunately, their action is also irritating to the skin and leads to scratching. It will therefore be necessary to get out of that anxious state to eliminate the nuisance of itch.

Another case is that relating to the use of aggressive detergents forbody hygienewith a level Of acidity (Ph) high, and which can be aggravated if there are allergies. It may also happen that you wash the clothes you wear with equally aggressive detergents. In the first case you can replace the product with something else free from allergens. In the other case you will opt for a delicate detergent aimed at washing of clothes.

See also  Cancers, those with a BRCA mutation may respond better to immunotherapy

Even the malfunctions from the thyroid can lead to an itchy state. Hyperthyroidism often involves nocturnal itching, particularly in the arms but also in the neck rest of the body. If you put on weight quite inexplicably and experience mood disturbances, they are almost certainly malfunctions. You can do tests consisting of simple blood tests. After that the doctor will establish a treatment pharmacological.

Then there is among the causes the problematic ai kidneys which can lead to the nocturnal itching disorder a hands and feet. In the hypothesis, the toxins, instead of being disposed of, remain in circulation in the blood and thus reach the skin, creating irritation and therefore itching. There pressure high arterial and the swelling, even slight, to the lower limbs, will confirm this hypothesis. Discuss with your doctor the opportunity to undergo ultrasoundand possibly creatinine therapy.

If he itch night associates with pallor in the face and exhaustion, it means there is shortage Of ferro. The blood thus fails to carry the necessary amount of oxygen to the skin and itching will be the result. When you scratch, you encourage the natural flow of blood to that area. To calm the annoyance, albeit temporarily, without neglecting one diagnosisyou can use the gel ataloe vera as a topical treatment.

You may also like

Vitamin D: How to keep levels high in...

The story of an orthopedic doctor, former employee...

“We need to close that center of slackers!”...

don’t underestimate what you see

Does playing sports with a cold make it...

Ketogenic diet, let’s clarify: “It takes advantage of...

How to measure what is not measurable in...

what are the symptoms and guidelines to follow

Does drinking lemon water make you lose weight?...

If you can’t fall asleep, you may suffer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy