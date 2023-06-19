Night owls tend to die earlier (but smoking and alcohol are to blame)

This is suggested by the results of a large survey conducted in Finland which followed over 23,000 people for 37 years: “The increased risk of mortality is due to greater consumption of tobacco and alcohol”.

If it is true that go to sleep at a normal time extend lifethe reverse does not seem to be true. The longevity of night owls it is not directly threatened by bedtime, but from what night lovers do when others are asleep. This is suggested by an extensive analysis conducted in Finland which for 37 years has followed over 23,000 people, to understand whether or not it is true that those who tend to stay awake until late at night or the very first hours of the morning have a greater risk of premature death than to those who go to bed at a normal time.

The results of the analysis, published in the journal Chronobiology Internationalseem to leave no room for doubt: the increased mortality risk in night owls is attributable the attitude to smoke more cigarettes and drink more alcohol and not at the time they go to sleep. In support of this finding, the mortality rates recorded in light drinkers and non-smokers, which did not differ significantly between night owls and early risers. In other words, the incorrect lifestyle choice has an impact on health which is greater than the tendency to be an “evening” or “morning” person (a chronotype).

“Our results – said the corresponding author of the study, Dr Christer Hublin of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health in Helsinki – suggest that there is little or no independent contribution of chronotype to mortality. Furthermore, the increased risk of mortality associated with being a clearly ‘evening’ person appears to be due mainly to increased consumption of tobacco and alcohol”.

More alcohol and smoking at night: these are the causes of excess mortality in night owls

Compared with previous research, which did not account for differences in participants’ lifestyles, making it difficult to determine whether late sleep was directly associated with an increased risk of mortality, the analysis by Dr Hublin and Jaakko Kaprio , who co-led the research, examined the data collected as part of the Finnish Twin Cohort Studya twin study coordinated by the University of Helsinki, in which participants answered questionnaires about education, daily alcohol consumption, smoking habits, body mass index (BMI), chronic diseases, It is completed an assessment of your chronotype.

Specifically, at the beginning of the study, in 1981, the participants (who at the time were an average of 41 years old) were asked to choose between four possible answers: “I am clearly a morning person”; “I am to some extent a morning person”; “I am clearly an evening person”; “I am to some extent an evening person.” In 2018, when the study concluded, these responses were matched with information about deaths and causes of death of the participants, as provided by national registries.

The comparison indicated that, compared to types who defined themselves as morning risers (813,123 participants), night owls (9,853) were younger and drank/smoked more. People who were “clearly evening” (2,262) were also less likely to report sleeping 8 hours a night.

The analysis, which initially only took into account the age and gender of the participants, indicated that the risk of dying from any cause was 21 percent higher in night owls than in morning people. When, however, the researchers took into account also of the other factors that can influence mortality (BMI, self-reported sleep duration, rates of chronic disease, alcohol consumption and smoking status) the overall risk of excess mortality in night owls is more than halved to 9%.

The analysis also showed that much of the excess mortality initially found was caused by smoking and alcohol, and not by chronotype. The leading causes of death from alcohol included alcohol-related diseases and accidental poisoning, were found to be 92% higher among people who were “clearly” in the evening than those who were “clearly” in the morning. On the other hand, deaths due to lung and airway tumors, made more likely by smoking, were 78% higher among night owls. “These findings – concluded the authors of the study – further support the idea that smoking and drinking, and not staying up late, increase the risk of death of night owls”.

