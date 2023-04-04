An important decision has been made in France that it may have consequences also in our country: for the first time the night job was recognized as risk factor for the breast cancer. So much so that a nurse who was diagnosed with breast cancer was recognized the occupational disease.

And even if it is a novelty that does not affect us closely, it cannot be excluded that there may be implications also in Italyas in any disputes the scientific evidence underlying the French decision.

It is therefore an important chapter in history that could lead to recognition short of night work as a risk factor, which could be decisive for the purposes of recognition of the related Inail allowances.

‘Night work can lead to breast cancer’

It was made official by the medical advicethe body in charge of pronouncing on the recognition of occupational diseases in the public administration: among the triggering factors of breast cancer there may also be night work, especially when carried out with particular assiduity.

In detail, as reported by The worldthe decision concerns a former nurse, currently retired, employed for over 28 years at theSarreguemines Hospital. Moving from gynecology to cardiology departments, this one has matured well 873 night services – alternating with diurnal and afternoon – until the age of 48, when she switched to diurnal only.

Soon after, however, she was diagnosed with breast cancer which according to the nurse was caused by the working hours in the past periods. So much so that you asked for recognition of the occupational disease, supported by the trade unions (CFDT – Mines de Moselle, one of the most important national ones), carrying on a 14-year battle.

Finally came what is referred to as a decision”Without precedents”, in that – despite the scientific evidence is not yet solid – it has taken steps to effectively recognize night work as a cause of cancer.

What can happen in Italy?

Oncoline interviewed Elisabetta Iannelli, lawyer and vice president of Aimac (Italian Association of Cancer Patients, Relatives and Friends) asking her about the possible implications in Italy.

In detail, Iannelli recognized the importance of the French decision, adding that it could also lead to consequences in our country should there be disputes on the same case.

In this regard, we remind you that today the recognition of occupational disease – which Inail deals with – can take place in two different ways:

on the one hand there are the tabled occupational diseasesfor which the “legal presumption of occupational origin”. It is therefore a question of those diseases for which it is assumed that they could arise in some workers given the activity carried out. An example of this is mesothelioma, ie the tumor of the pleura which can arise in case of exposure to asbestos;

on the other the unlisted diseaseswhere the burden of proof rests on the employee. In fact, this must be the proof that there is a causal link between the work performed and the illness. Precisely as in the case of the French woman, who had to demonstrate that it was precisely the – exhausting – work shifts that caused her illness.

Therefore, any recognition of breast cancer as an occupational disease will have to take place in this second way: as in France, it will be the worker who will have to demonstrate that it was the working hours that triggered the cancer. And in this case it could support the scientific evidence that led the medical advice to decide in this regard.

In this regard, explains Iannelli, it is interesting that for the first time a tumor has been recognized as an occupational disease not so much for exposure to a carcinogenic substance as for the working methods, in particular for the fact that night work is been recognized as more tiring and stressful than day work.

What do the studies say?

But the question is: what do the investigations carried out say to date? For more than 15 years, the question of whether there is a causal link between breast cancer and night shift work has been under investigation.

A study conducted in Canada, for example, found an increased risk of breast cancer where there was a reversal of work shifts for extended periods of more than 30 years. And even later studies have ascertained an increase in breast cancer for night workers, whatever the work.

The reason could be that the melatonina hormone with an anticancer effect, is produced in smaller quantities in the event that the circadian rhythm undergoes changes.

So much so that in 2020 theInternational Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified night shifts as “probably carcinogenic to humans” and not just for cancer breast but also for those who strike prostate, colon e straight. The problem is that they have been included in group 2A, the one in which there is scientific evidence – coming from animal experiments – but not sufficient as regards verifications on humans.

For the time being, therefore, does not exist still sufficient scientific basis to recognize night work as a trigger of breast cancer. For France, however, the elements available were sufficient to confirm the causal link, who knows if in the future also in Italy there will be a historic sentence of this type.

In the meantime, science will continue to carry out its own tests, with the hope that definitive light will be shed on the risks associated with carrying out one’s work at night.