MONASTIER (TREVISO) – Slip on dance floor wet come on cocktail and breaks his wrist and foot. The venue of the moved Treviso, Casa di Caccia, also sentenced on appeal to compensate the woman with over 40 thousand euros, but the battle of the 66-year-old Mestrina victim of the accident is not over yet. In fact, the company Gicar srl owned by the Venerandi family which at the time of the events, in 2012, managed the well-known nightclub in Monastier was put into liquidation and right after the sentence it was also canceled and therefore a “bankruptcy” action must also be taken to recover the over 40 thousand euros of compensation established in two levels of judgement, which however in fact are close to 60 thousand euros also counting the further revaluations and legal costs. Local fault? That of not having cleaned up the dance floor made into a “bar of soap” by the cocktails poured by those present. Just the slippery effect caused the woman to fall to the ground and fractured her wrist and foot.

Falls on the dance floor, history

The injury dates back to over ten years ago, precisely on the night of August 15th 2012. The unfortunate woman had gone with friends to the Casa di Caccia to spend an evening of celebration dancing and listening to music but during a dance she slipped on a patch of liquid, probably from the drink spilled by some other customer, which had made the surface treacherous. A disastrous fall that caused her to fracture her right wrist and the fifth metatarsal of her right foot, with the related consequences: plaster cast, long inactivity, medical visits, physiotherapy and a residual permanent disability quantified at 11% by the legal medical consultant who would then appoint the judge. Not enough, in fact, the sixty-six year old was forced to take legal action. So the woman relied on Studio3A-Valore Spa which immediately tried the way of an out-of-court settlement with the company that then managed the venue, Gicar srl of the Venerandi family, which however opposed it.

THE SECURITY

The law requires the owner of a public exercise to protect the health and safety of customers, therefore, the lawyer proceeded to sue before the civil court of Treviso followed by the lawyer Andrea Piccoli. And in July 2020 the judge, Daniela Ronzani, issued the sentence agreeing with the woman and rejecting the “alternative” reconstructions and not supported by evidence from the counterparty. According to these reconstructions, as reported by the woman’s lawyers, she would have fallen from a sound box resting on the floor on which she had climbed to dance. However, in support of the version of the lady who underlined how she had fallen due to the slippery floor, there were numerous witnesses, all in agreement in declaring that she had slipped on the track due to the drink stain, “without any indication having been affixed to signal the dangerous situation” underlined the sentence. The judge had also deemed the objection on the type of footwear worn, wedge sandals, unsuitable according to the managers to be late and unfounded: in fact, Dr. Ronzani had highlighted, “the injured party was practicing a playful dance which did not require wearing any specific shoe, nor has it been proven that such footwear, typically summer and generally used, favored the fall which, taking into account the dynamics of the accident, would reasonably have occurred with any type of shoe, and the one worn certainly cannot be defined as anomalous”. Confirmed the dynamics of the facts as exposed by the woman, the case falling within the provision of art. 2051 of the civil code, and having demonstrated the damaged “the causal link between the thing in custody and the damage”, the only way to exonerate Casa di Caccia was to prove the fortuitous case. «But – observed the judge – the company has not provided any proof. No charge of negligence or incautious and inattentive conduct can be attributed to the customer, and it is irrelevant that she had already visited the places due to the occasional nature of the event, nor can the customer be charged with not having observed the surface of the floor , it being known that those engaged in a dance do not look at the ground, correctly relying on the regularity and cleanliness of the floor. The spillage of possible liquids/drinks in such a context during a festive evening does not even integrate a fortuitous incident unpredictable for that matter, nor has it been proven that the liquid was spilled a few moments before the passage of the damaged woman, thus excluding the possibility of any timely preventive control by the club manager, also because no proof has been provided even on the fact that a control and cleaning service for the dance floors had been arranged in order to avoid accidents like this”.

THE SENTENCE

Ultimately, the sentence concluded, “the company has not provided evidence that the conduct of the injured party, by intervening in the determination of the event, resulted in an autonomous impulse endowed with the characteristics of unpredictability and inevitability, the only condition for excluding the liability of the keeper. No question that the responsibility for the incident should be attributed to Gicar srl which, as manager of the property in which the accident occurred, should be considered the custodian of the property for all legal purposes, having had the de facto availability and finding respect to the thing in a qualified relationship with relative duty of custody”. Having clarified “the an”, the judge then determined the “quantum”, i.e. the compensation due, quantifying it at 40,249.89 euros including biological damage, financial damage, interest at the annual rate of 3 percent and reimbursement of litigation expenses.

THE PRIME CURE

Despite the condemnation across the board, however, Gicar, through his lawyer, also appealed the first degree verdict, forcing the injured party to a further level of proceedings but in recent days the Venice Court of Appeal has also filed the appeal sentence, fully confirming that of first instance. The fourth civil section, presided over by the judge doctor Marco Campagnolo, in fact rejected as unfounded both the reasons for the appeal proposed by the company, and the one with which Gicar once again supported his “alternative reconstruction” of the fact, “which finds no probative support ”explains the Court, confirming full credit to the version provided by the sixty-six-year-old, “univocally confirmed by the eyewitness texts introduced by the injured party without contradictions, perplexities or uncertainties”, both the one with which the quantification of the compensation was contested, to arrive at which, it asserts the Lagoon Court of Appeal, “the judge of first instance scrupulously complied, with reference to the temporary and permanent biological damage, with the conclusions of the technical consultancy carried out, with respect to which, however, the consultants of the parties did not raise any critical observations” . The sum established by the judge of first instance was therefore also confirmed, but the company that managed Casa di Caccia will have to disburse various other sums including interest, having passed another three years, and legal costs, having also been ordered to reimburse the counterparty for all litigation costs of the second degree, for a total amount of nearly 60 thousand euros.

THE PASSIVE

All finished, then? Not really, because during this decade Gicar was put into liquidation with a heavy liability and just after the appeal sentence it was also canceled from the Business Register of the Chamber of Commerce as it had not presented the financial statements in the last three years. Now therefore it will also be necessary to proceed with a bankruptcy petition and with the insinuation in the liabilities, but with good hopes of finally being able to recover the amount due considering that the famous disco is always managed by the same people and by the same family, albeit through corporate structures different.