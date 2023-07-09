Nightmare swollen legs in summer? Not only aesthetics, it is also a health problem: “You risk ulcers and infections”. Here is the handbook of the experts

Swelling, heaviness and, in some cases, even an annoying tingling that can prevent even walking or simply standing. Swollen legs can become a nightmare in summer. Just in the hot season to suffer from it are well one in 2 womenthree times as much as in winter. Not even men are immune to it, even if they tend to ignore and underestimate the problem much more than women do. To warn of the risk of lymphedema, in view of what could be the hottest summer season ever, is Corrado Campisipresident of the World Congress of Lymphology to be held in Genoa from 11 to 15 September, and professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of Catania. The event, which will bring together doctors, surgeons, nurses, physiotherapists, podiatrists and many other specialists from all over the world, represents an opportunity for updating in the treatment of lymphatic pathologies and for discussion on the main technological innovations.

“When we talk about swollen legs and circulation, our thoughts go directly to the blood, which flows through the arteries and veins of our body through the push of the heart”, explains Campisi, considered one of the leading specialists in Surgery and Microsurgery of the Lymphatic System and co -founder of the Campisi Clinic. “However, in addition to the great ‘highways’ of the blood circulatory system, made up of arteries, veins and capillaries, there is also an intricate network – he continues – represented by the lymphatic system which transports proteins, liquids and lipids. This system, made up of lymphatic vessels and lymph nodes, allows the lymph to be drained into the body tissues, in every point of our body, before pouring into the bloodstream. A malfunction of this network can lead to abnormal swelling of the hands, arms or legs. Sometimes so extended that they look like ‘elephant limbs’”.

There are two main forms of lymphedema. The “primary” ones, due to congenital malformations of the vessels of the lymphatic system, and the “secondary” ones, due to external adverse events that alter the normal function of the lymphatic system, such as the removal of lymph nodes and radiotherapy, both foreseen in cancer treatments . It is estimated that there are 350 million people with lifedema in the world, 2 million in Italy alone. Strongly growing numbers, in our country about 40 thousand more per year.

“When the lymphatic circulation of our legs presents anomalies, there is an accumulation of liquids in the tissues and when this state, as often happens, is associated with an insufficiency of the venous circulation of the limbs, the picture becomes more complicated”, underlines Campisi. “It’s not just an aesthetic problem, although relevant in view of the fact that in summer it can be difficult to walk or even wear shoes. Liquids – he continues – that cannot be drained can become so dense, due to the high protein content, that pIt can come to compromise the correct oxygenation of the tissues, predisposing them to redness, eczema, dermatitis, ulcers and infections”.

The good news is that it is possible to reduce the risks by preventing complications. There are various levels of treatment depending on the severity of lymphedema: from simple lifestyle changes to medications, physiotherapy or even minimally invasive surgery. “What makes the difference is the timely diagnosis of the problem, which can only happen by identifying the first alarm bells – suggests the specialist -. Initially the symptoms can be subtle and difficult to detect in the summer: the most common are heaviness in the legs and swollen ankles, which are often considered ‘normal’ and therefore negligible. However, what cannot be ignored is the possible difficulty with which the legs deflate: if you are unable to obtain benefits by lifting them and refreshing them with jets of cold water, it is best to consult a specialist”.

Initially, a single finger is enough for the doctor to verify that there is a problem. “When the finger exerts pressure on the ankle or leg, it can occur that, for a few seconds, a sort of dimple forms, an evident sign of a lymphatic dysfunction”, says Campisi. “Clinical observation should therefore also be associated with an EcoColorDoppler for the study of the venous circulation and a lymphoscintigraphy to verify the presence of lymphatic blockages”, he adds.

At that point there are various levels of treatment: ranging from simple lifestyle changes, such as avoiding smoking or standing still for a long time, to the use of elastic stockings, which exert a graduated compressive thrust by draining liquids from the ankle upwards. And then pharmacological therapy with for example benzopyrones, antibiotics, antifungals, diethylcarbamazine, diuretics up to manual lymphatic drainage with a specialized physiotherapist, mechanical drainage with for example pressotherapy or the use of multilayer bandages and gymnastic exercises.

Much more recent is the use of microsurgery which is able to resolve the lymphatic “traffic jam”, acting directly on the cause, thus preventing recurrences. “Surgical procedures currently available for the treatment of lymphedema – explains Campisi – they are multiple: ranging from lymphatic-venous bypasses which have the aim of creating a peripheral physiological discharge with which to resolve the obstruction to autologous transplantation of lymphatic tissue and/or lymph nodes with the aim of creating a new lymphatic drainage system in the affected limb, up to to real liposuctions guided by lymphatic navigation”. The expert is also the originator of one new “ultrasonic liposuction” technique, which uses sound waves to “dissolve” lymphatic blockages and facilitate the surgical procedure. On the occasion of the ISL congress, specialists will have the opportunity to discuss the latest microsurgical techniques on the lymphatic system.

Meanwhile, as temperatures soar experts have come up with a decalogue to “lighten” swollen legs in the summer:

1) Perform regular moderate physical activity. Gradual training is better, without intense efforts so as not to tire the limbs too much.

2) Perform the exercises preferably in the morning, when the limb is not yet tired from the daily routine.

3) Wear comfortable shoes with 2-2.5cm heels.

4) Avoid walking barefoot, even if it seems to give immediate relief.

5) Take walks by the sea, with water up to your waist.

6) Do not expose yourself to the sun during the hot hours. Sunburn can cause inflammation of the lymphatic capillaries.

7) Change position often when sitting or standing for a long time.

8) Sleep with your legs slightly raised, placing a pillow under the mattress.

9) Do not cross your legs when sitting.

10) In case of too long journeys by plane or by car, wear the elastic girdle and try to move your legs by taking short breaks from the sitting position.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

