Nighttime snacks, figure and health: which ones to choose for the well-being of the body

Nighttime snacks, figure and health: which ones to choose for the well-being of the body

Midnight Snacking: How to Make Smart Choices

There are many who cannot give up an almost fixed appointment, the classic midnight snack. Knowing how to choose, however, is important. Habits die hard and in some cases, situations that are not exactly healthy can become difficult to resist, especially late at night. But managing this late-night hunger is crucial for our health.

Not everyone is able to resist the temptation of a midnight snack, but there are ways to make smart choices during these late-night cravings. Experts suggest following specific rules and guidelines to ensure that the midnight snack doesn’t harm your health.

Jonathan Valdez, owner of Genki Nutrition and media manager for New York State Academy of Nutritions and Dietetics, recommends that dinner should be the lightest meal of the day due to the slowed metabolism at night. Amy Gorin, a nutritionist in New York, advises individuals to ensure they are eating enough throughout the day and recommends a balanced combination of carbohydrates, healthy fats, and proteins for a late-night snack.

Experts suggest options such as Greek yogurt, cheese, nuts, avocado, and popcorn for a late-night snack, but they emphasize the importance of portion control, especially late in the evening. Rebecca Ditkoff, a nutritionist and dietician, encourages individuals to listen to their bodies and satisfy their cravings, but to do so in moderation.

Eating at night or late in the evening is possible, according to experts. By following the right rules and guidelines and paying attention to portion sizes, individuals can enjoy a midnight snack without harming their health. So for now, the midnight snack seems to be safe, as long as you make smart choices.

