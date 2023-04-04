Of Grace Sambruna

The seventh edition of the Mediaset reality show crowns its queen: a triumph for Nikita Pelizon who beats her bitter rival Oriana Marzoli in televoting. Third classified, surprisingly, Alberto De Pisis

After six long months of airing, the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP has its winner: Nikita Pelizon. During the final episode, there were many emotions for the contestant crowned queen since televoting. In addition to the media triumph, in fact, you were also able to count on great success on a personal level: your parents, who have always adverse to her passion for the entertainment world, they went to visit her to mend the relationship with her. Together with her sister pregnant with one granddaughter.

A family reunion which has, if possible, warmed even more the hearts of the #Nikiters, the very fierce fans of Vippona since the first hour. Born in Trieste on 20 March 1994, Pelizon had already taken part in the last edition of Beijing Express on Sky, paired with model Helena Prestes. She finished fourth, one step away from the final. Today, the rescue. A comeback that comes, deservedly, thanks to the tale of good fairyso Vippona wanted to tell viewers.

He built his character day after day, claiming to speak with angels and unicorns. The result? The roommates have isolated it, considering it a kind of colorful Wednesday Addams. Embraced with the Etruscan teddy bear, Nikita has treasured the distrust of others, experiencing the permanence in Cinecittà as a sort of ataraxic hermit. During the edition, the authors let the ex-boyfriend into the House Matteo Diamante that he had every intention of winning her back. Failed mission. See also Goodbye to Stephen Wilhite, the dad of gifs

Pelizon played alone and arrived alone to victory because so he had foreseen from the beginning. No distractions, other than a sensational one unrequited crush for the former tronista Luca Onestini. Vippone, a man of one meter and ninety, was physically overshadowed by the attentions of Nikita. Forced to walk week after week hugging the wall to avoid it, we saw it eliminated in televoting one step away from the final, probably due to lese majesty against the one who would have been the winner of the reality show.

Surgical choices that Nikita has implemented in very few interactions that he wanted to weave: before becoming the Freddy Krueger of Onestini, was linked to the young TikToker George Ciupilan, very popular on social networks. Their ship, obviously never consumed, allowed them to parasitize the golden boy fandom, gaining followers and acclaim. His is also worth noting friendshipsa with the most controversial contestant of this edition, Antonella Fiordelisi

.

Real bogeyman of the House, but much loved by the public, Nikita was first a detractor and then great companion. Of her The only one of hers to be close to her and to bear her even in the delicate whining phase following the disqualification of her boyfriend Edoardo Donnamaria. Pelizon immolated herself in place of all the other competitors, pretending (or really trying?) an interest towards the curly-haired influencer, when she understood how strong she was for viewers. The aforesaid expressed interest has, therefore, allowed it to expand further the public approval contributing to the final victory. See also Sony's State of Play live stream has the latest PlayStation news - here's how to watch - Liku

Final victory which Pelizon actually snatched from the bitter rival Oriana Marzoli, arrived at the last episode of Popess and exited as a cardinal. Her and hers inseparable lipstick they had to settle for the second step of the podium. With obvious contempt. To the third placeAlberto De Pisis who, surprisingly, got the better of the other finalists Giaele De Don and the super favorite Edoardo Tavassi, tumbled even fifth. Deserved triumph that of Nikita Pelizon that he always played with grace and strategy to get to the top, which is exactly where the public wanted it to showdown.

His coronation closes an edition marked by excessive severity e morigeratezza imposed by Mediaset’s top management in a historic and futile crusade against the trash. Many believe that with Nikita you won theeducation on the coarseness and about vulgarity. Sharable version, but partial. Thanks to Pelizon to win state the pure calculation. With all due respect to exuberance and spontaneity. Severe and determined look, Nikita he broke the bank the casino of Big Brother Vip.