TRENTO. If around us, especially in Venetothe Nile fever it starts to be really scary, in Trentino the situation is under control. There is monitoring, but to date no suspected cases or infections have been reported. «In Trentino we have never had autochthonous cases, or rather the disease contracted in the area. Of course, Veneto and Lombardy are endemic areas and are very close to us, so we need to be cautious because the virus exists there “, explains the director of the prevention department Maria Grazia Zuccali.

Which adds. “As per the national plan, we carry out surveillance on animals. Veterinarians carry out sample analyzes on horses and at the moment there are no reports and feedbacks. Then there is passive monitoring on the birds: in this case the carcasses are examined. And also in the birds no signaling ».

Then there are the mosquitoes, the “real” danger. “I’m the vector that could carry the virus. Mosquitoes, which are not the tiger mosquitoes, but the “classic”, smaller ones, carry infections.

What can a single person do? Preventing mosquito bites is not easy, but there are some classic things we can do. These animals tend to sting at dusk or at night, so at that time we can use repellents and light-colored clothes, while scents that attract them, such as fruity ones, should be avoided ».

In short, since the zero danger does not exist, we cannot say that the West Nile it will not arrive in Trentino. However, the fact that it is not there today is already an encouraging starting point. Knowing that the reservoirs of the virus are wild birds and mosquitoes, very present in Trentino, and whose bites are the main means of transmission to humans, there is still a potential risk.

In this sense we remember that most of the infected people do not show any symptoms. Of the symptomatic ones, about 20% have mild problems: fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph nodes, skin rashes. The most severe symptoms occur on average in less than 1% of infected people (1 in 150), and include high fever, severe headaches, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors, visual disturbances. In severe cases (about 1 in a thousand) the virus can cause lethal encephalitis.

These symptoms can last a few days, in rare cases a few weeks, and vary according to the person’s age. In children a mild fever is more frequent, in young people the symptoms are characterized by medium-high fever, redness of the eyes, headache and muscle aches. In the elderly and in debilitated people, however, the symptoms can be more severe. Up to 19 July, 15 cases of West Nile infection have been confirmed in Italy: 4 deaths, of which 2 in Veneto (another 2 under investigation), 1 in Piedmont and 1 in Emilia Romagna.

Furthermore, 3 cases are still being confirmed in Veneto. The data was reported in the West Nile Surveillance Bulletin, published by theHigher Institute of Healthwhich specifies how “at the moment the number of cases is slightly higher, but still comparable to those recorded in other non-epidemic years, and far from the values ​​of 2018”.