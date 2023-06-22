Nile fever, Italy worries experts: “Too many cases, that’s why”

Italy worries the experts, they are too many cases of Nile fever in our country, which distances itself considerably from the European average. Not that the situation is the best in the rest of the continent, the mosquito alarm is a serious danger to health, given the multiplicity of viruses that can be transmitted by stings.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, theEcdc, is particularly alarmed by the data on the presence of the virus in Italy. Nile fever, as well as the dengue and the chikungunyait is transmitted by mosquito bites. Considering the large presence of these insects, there is fear of a further increase in infections but also in deaths. In 2022, in fact, 1,333 human cases were recorded and 92 dead for Nile fever within the European Union and the European Economic Area. The data from Italy is decidedly dramatic, with 723 cases acquired locally.

Italy worries experts for Nile fever, what it is

The Nile fever is caused by West Nile virus, one of many that is transmissible with bite of a mosquito infected, in particular by Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti. The infection, which can also be carried by some birds, evolves into disease only in humans and equines, while some domestic animals show it only temporarily.

Regardless of the reservoir, West Nile fever is transmitted only by direct contact between the blood of an infected organism and that of another person. Essentially this occurs mostly through mosquito bites, but contagion is also possible with transfusions and transplants (that they are infected, therefore a rather remote probability) or from mother to fetus. In any case, it is impossible human-to-human transmission.

Nile fever symptoms are mostly similar to that influence them, for example with weakness, fever and headache. Apart from some rare complications, such as swollen lymph nodes, Nile fever is not particularly dangerous and ensuresimmunity after the infection.

What is true for the vast majority of infections, however, is also true here. The contagion of people more fragile, such as the elderly, children, immunosuppressed subjects or with serious pathologies, the complications can be very serious, even leading to death. Since there is no specific cure, however, the only possible treatments are those aimed at alleviating the symptoms.

The most effective system, as recommended by the ECDC, is the prevention of mosquito bites, through suitable clothes, repellents and drainage of stagnant waters.

The data on Nile fever, because there are too many cases

Experts are alarmed by the spread of Nile fever, which has spread exponentially in recent years. L’Italia, in particular, is rather affected by the Nile virus, as reported by the ECDC. In detail, in 2013 the Aedes albopictus mosquito, one of the main vectors of Nile fever, settled in 8 countries of the European Union and the European Economic Area, with a total of 114 affected regions.

To date, the mosquito in question is present in 13 countries EU/EEA, for an amount of 337 regions. Especially in recent years, in fact, invasive mosquitoes have spread like wildfire, even in areas that had never been affected before. The director of the ECDC, Andrea Ammon, has therefore warned that the cases of Nile fever, dengue and chikungunya will increase further with a strong probability, consequently also causing a increase in deaths due to these viruses.

As already mentioned, the Italian situation is sadly worthy of note, even in comparison with a by no means reassuring international panorama. In fact, it should be remembered that since report of 2022 Italy has recorded well 723 local infectionsmore than double that of the runners-up. In detail, here are the cases reported in the EU/EEA last year:

Greece 286; Romania 47; Germany 16; Hungary 14; Croatia 8; Austria 6; France 6; Spain 4; Slovakia 1; Bulgaria 1.

Therefore, a certain gap is also evident between Greece and the rest of the nations, on which the climate of the nation. In fact, it is not new that mosquitoes increase during hot periods, but in the last decade the expansion of these insects has reached an all-time high. There are several viruses carried by mosquitoes, now the cases are too many and difficult to contain. The reason, once again, is to be found in the climate change and in global warming.

Europe’s trend is indeed quite serious, le Status they are much longer and hotter, but at the same time occur more frequently than in the past massive floods. Both extremely favorable conditions for the spread of mosquitoes, including the more aggressive species.

