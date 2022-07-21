news-txt”>

In the last few hours in Italy there have been at least two cases of West Nile virus positivity and two victims. The two cases of positivity in humans were notified yesterday in Piedmontone in the province of Novara and one in that of Vercelli, while none have been reported in animals, nor in mosquitoes. To report it is theIss (Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute) of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d’Aosta.

The West Nile virus made the second victim in Veneto, in the province of Padua. Last night, at the Schiavonia hospital, a 77 years old, resident in the province, suffering from multiple pathologies, hospitalized with a picture of West Nile encephalitis. Currently, the picture of encephalitis includes the patient who died there last week in Piove di Sacco (Padua), one hospitalized in Piove di Sacco in intensive care, confirmed positive at West Nile, a third patient hospitalized in Schiavonia, improving, a fourth in the Hospital in Padua. The monitoring activity highlighted the presence of two asymptomatic blood donors, positive for West Nile. The Department of Prevention, with the veterinary part, registers two horses infected by the virus with neurological syndromes.

The other one victim is 88-year-old man resident in Copparo (Ferrara), he died, at the Cona Hospital, from a severe form of encephalitis which, as confirmed by laboratory investigations, is attributable to the West Nile virus. The confirmed case was communicated to the Ferrara Ausl, which immediately activated the epidemiological investigation. These days they have been registered positive people in Modena and Ravenna.