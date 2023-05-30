Nina Moric talks about the disease and the surgery she underwent. What happened

Nina Moric she has been away from social networks for some time and in the last few hours, after making her fans a little worried by publishing some stories that portrayed her in the hospital, she has decided to tell what has happened in the last period, the disease that afflicted her and the difficult path faced.

The medical report shared on Instagram — Something the most attentive fans had imagined last November, when the Croatian showgirl shared her social networks the result of a medical report accompanied by the request for a histological examination. “I’m not afraid of the outcome of the histological examination, I just want to turn off this excruciating pain. Despite having a very high pain threshold, this time the physical pain is consuming me,” wrote the 46-year-old.

The surgery suffered by Nina Moric — Without going into too much detail, in these hours Nina Moric has revealed something more about the ordeal she has had to face in recent months, explaining that she was admitted to the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano for an intervention: “Let’s say it wasn’t an easy period. I had this malaise which fortunately was defeated by the team of all the doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists of Humanitas di Rozzano who are guardian angels”.

The long road to recovery — The 46-year-old mother Carlos Maria, the son she had in 2002 from her long relationship with Fabrizio Corona, anticipated that the road to complete recovery it will still be long and complex: "There are a few consequences, but I'm strong and everything will be fine. Having said that, I'm fine, and I'm sorry I alerted everyone. I didn't want to give anyone any worries."