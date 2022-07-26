Nintendo announced today (26th) the game download ranking of Japan’s Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2022. Players can take a look at this year’s popular works on the Switch. Of course, it is not surprising that Nintendo’s own games are still dazzling, including some still The best-selling long-selling game.
The top three in the first half of this year are “Pokémon Legend Arceus”, “Kirby Star Discovery”, and “Nintendo Switch Sports“, which are all Nintendo’s best-selling games.
In addition, since this list does not count the sales of physical editions, “Fitness Ring Adventure”, which only has physical sales, is not on the list. But also because of this, there are no physical sales in the download list, and games created by small teams or independent teams, such as “Among Us”, “Humans: A Fallout”, “PICO PARK” and other works.
- “Pokémon Legend Arceus”
- “Star Kirby Discovery”
- 《Nintendo Switch Sports》
- “Monster Hunter Rise”
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- 《Overcooked 2》
- 《Among Us》
- 《Acquisition of a demon to be defeated, a mighty armored armor, a deadly death, abandoned land, and a heroic corps by Nobuyoshi, Naichi Tenrai. 》 (Defeat monsters and get strong swords and armor. Do not give up even if you die. Be strong. I believe in the day when the brave corps defeats the Demon King.)
- Super Smash Bros. Special Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- “Humanity: Falling Down”
- Mario Party Superstar
- “Animal Crossing”
- 《Minecraft》
- “World Game Encyclopedia 51”
- “eBASEBALL Live Wild Ball 2022”
- “Two together! cat war
- “Momotaro Electric Railway ~ Show Heisei Reiwa is also a basic model! ~”
- “Sprague 2”
- “Triangle Strategy”
- “Dragon Quest 3: The Beginning of the Legend”
- “Xenoblade Chronicles 2”
- “Fitness Boxing 2”
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Cloud Edition
- 《FIFA 22》
- 《PICO PARK》
- “Sacred Fire Conquering Demons Records Unparalleled Fenghuaxueyue”
- “Smart Brain School Stretch Your Brain Together”
- “Dragon Doctrine Darkness Returns”
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Edition