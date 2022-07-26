Nintendo announced today (26th) the game download ranking of Japan’s Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2022. Players can take a look at this year’s popular works on the Switch. Of course, it is not surprising that Nintendo’s own games are still dazzling, including some still The best-selling long-selling game.

The top three in the first half of this year are “Pokémon Legend Arceus”, “Kirby Star Discovery”, and “Nintendo Switch Sports“, which are all Nintendo’s best-selling games.

In addition, since this list does not count the sales of physical editions, “Fitness Ring Adventure”, which only has physical sales, is not on the list. But also because of this, there are no physical sales in the download list, and games created by small teams or independent teams, such as “Among Us”, “Humans: A Fallout”, “PICO PARK” and other works.