Today (August 30) Nintendo released a new update for the WiiU and 3DS. In addition to the regular system stability adjustments, this time the eShop online stored value function of these two game consoles was also turned off, which also symbolized a Generations of consoles announced their retirement.

In fact, as early as May, it was no longer possible to use a credit card to spend on the eShop, and today the Nintendo eShop card stored-value function has been closed. However, the balance can still be used to purchase the game content on the eShop, but Nintendo also announced the last The opening time limit can be used until March 27, 2023. If the time is exceeded, the balance in it will only be used to purchase Nintendo Switch series content.

And if you have already purchased the tablet through the eShop, don’t worry, Nintendo officially promises that even after March 27 next year, you can still re-download games and DLC, receive software updates and enjoy online games on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS.

Although WiiU and 3DS have gradually withdrawn, players can now continue to experience the joy brought by Nintendo through Nintendo Switch. In recent years, many transplanted and re-engraved works have been launched. If you really want to collect digital data on WiiU and 3DS For works, you can still store value through Switch and use the shared balance to buy, but only until March 27th, don’t forget!

