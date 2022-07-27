26 Jul 2022 14:35 Last update: 14:47

According to statistics from VGChartz, the total global sales of the Nintendo console Switch has reached 110 million, which is about to break the record of Sony PS4. And according to the current trend, Switch sales may even exceed the highest sales in history created by Sony PS2.

Statistics show that as of June this year, the total global sales of PS4 released in 2013 was 117 million units, while the total global sales of Switch released in 2017 has reached 110 million units, which is only 7.14 million units away from the current sales of PS4.

It is worth mentioning that June 2022 is the 64th month of the Switch’s release, while the 64th month of the PS4’s release is February 2019, when the total global sales of PS4 were 93.75 million units. It wasn’t even until the 79th month of release that Sony’s PS4 did not reach 110.2 million units sold, which is the current sales of the Switch.

In addition, the Switch has outsold the PS4 by 4.94 million units over the past year, and after the Switch’s 33rd month on sale, Sony’s PS4 has never outsold the Switch in a single month. Therefore, according to the current trend, the total global sales of Switch may reach 155 million units, surpassing the highest sales in history created by Sony PS2.