Nintendo Switch OLED collapses on eBay: ALL gamers should have one

The Nintendo Switch (Oled model) is the updated version of Nintendo’s popular hybrid console. This new model features a elegant white design and a significant improvement in the display, with a 7-inch OLED screen that offers more vibrant colors and sharper contrasts than the previous version. If you have long wanted to buy this little gem but you held back because of the budget at your disposal, today you have the opportunity to remedy thanks to the discount on eBaywhich bring the console to a final price of 289€.

Nintendo Switch OLED White, what a deal on eBay

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) allows you to play both in portable and connecting it to the TVthus offering the maximum flexibility of game. You can enjoy your favorite games wherever you are, thanks to its portable nature, or connect it to your TV for a more immersive gaming experience. The console has a huge library of gamesincluding Nintendo exclusive titles such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda e Pokémonas well as a variety of third-party games.

The console is powered by the processor NVIDIA Tegra X1 and supports local multiplayer mode, allowing a two players to use the Joy-Con separately or to multiple players to connect wirelessly for multiplayer matches thanks to the built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

The White OLED Nintendo Switch also introduces some small improvementssuch as an internal storage space of 64GB, which can be expanded via a microSD memory card. It also offers better audio quality for a more immersive gaming experience. Definitely, a small, great console that you can grab today your eBay to request €289including shipments.

If you want updates on this topic, enter your email in the box below:

By filling out this form, I agree to receive information relating to the services referred to on this page in accordance with the privacy policy.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

