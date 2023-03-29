The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), in a note in support of the new scientific opinion, expresses its concerns about 10 carcinogenic and genotoxic nitrosamines contained in some foods

EFSA has made public health concerns related to consumer exposure to nitrosamines, various compounds that can form in some foods during their preparation and processing.

They would be especially 10 nitrosamines found in food to be carcinogenic and genotoxic (i.e. they can damage DNA).

Dr Dieter Schrenk, chair of EFSA’s Panel on Contaminants in the Food Chain, said:

Our assessment concluded that for all age groups of the EU population, the level of exposure to nitrosamines in food is of health concern.

So the problem affects everyone a bit, from children to the elderly. But it must be said that the risk assessment was made “by excess”. As Dr. Schrenk put it:

For our risk assessment, we used a worst-case scenario, ie we assumed that all nitrosamines in food have the same potential to cause human cancer as the more harmful nitrosamine, although this is unlikely.

The list of foods that may contain nitrosamines

Ma What are the foods and drinks that potentially contain nitrosamines?

EFSA reports:

meat products

processed fish

cacao

beer

other alcoholic beverages

But it is one of these groups in particular that exposes us most to the negative effects of these substances. EFSA writes:

The most important food group contributing to nitrosamine exposure is the meat and meat products.

Nitrosamines, in fact, can form from nitrites, often contained in cured meats and various sausages.

Nitrosamines, specifies EFSA, can also be present in other foods:

processed vegetables

cereals

latte

dairy products

fermented, pickled and spiced foods

How to defend ourselves

How can we defend ourselves by the potential “hidden” presence of these substances in food? In this regard, EFSA suggests:

There are currently some gaps in knowledge about the presence of nitrosamines in specific food categories. A balanced diet with as wide a variety of foods as possible could help consumers reduce their intake of nitrosamines.

The key word therefore is “vary” and given that the greatest exposure comes from meat products, we should try to consume them as little as possible.

Lastly, EFSA announces that its opinion will be shared with the European Commission, which will discuss any appropriate risk management measures with the authorities of the Member States.

Source: EFSA

