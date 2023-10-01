Nitrous oxide in obstetrics: useful or just harmful? – Health

She wanted to try it without painkillers. Deep breaths, a hot water bottle and a hot bath got Marie Schneider (name changed by the editors) through the first hours of delivery in the maternity hospital. But then she found the contractions too intense. She had heard about nitrous oxide for pain relief in childbirth class. That’s why she asked about it. The midwife rolled up a gas bottle and handed Schneider a face mask.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

