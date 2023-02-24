news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, FEBRUARY 23 – The agreement on the tenth package of sanctions scheduled for this afternoon at the meeting of the Permanent Representatives in the EU is missing. Coreper II ended with nothing done and was adjourned to tomorrow morning. According to several European sources, the opposite position of Poland was decisive while the other 26 member countries had found a substantial agreement on the package, which postponed the nuclear and diamond dossier to a subsequent round of measures. Among the points of difference also the ban on Russian synthetic rubber, which Warsaw wants in the package. (HANDLE).

