10% of pregnant women in the world consume alcohol during pregnancy, in moderate or occasional form. Yet even a moderate amount causes damage to both the pregnant woman and the fetus. The consequences for the health of the unborn child can be serious in the long term.
On 9 September, the World Day of Fetal Alcoholic Syndrome and Related Disorders is celebrated, an event organized by the Italian Society of Neonatology (SIN).
