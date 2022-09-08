Home Health No alcohol in pregnancy, it hurts even in small quantities
Health

No alcohol in pregnancy, it hurts even in small quantities

by admin
No alcohol in pregnancy, it hurts even in small quantities

10% of pregnant women in the world consume alcohol during pregnancy, in moderate or occasional form. Yet even a moderate amount causes damage to both the pregnant woman and the fetus. The consequences for the health of the unborn child can be serious in the long term.

On 9 September, the World Day of Fetal Alcoholic Syndrome and Related Disorders is celebrated, an event organized by the Italian Society of Neonatology (SIN).

See also  Parental leave, because it is important that the baby is not only with the mother but also with the father

You may also like

Queen Elizabeth is dead. Charles III is king...

Dear bills, endocrinologists: “With summer time all year...

Queen Elizabeth is dead. Charles is the new...

Queen Elizabeth in serious health condition. Doctors: “We...

Covid, if faded quick swab line am I...

Regina Elisabetta, live health news – breaking latest...

Queen Elizabeth, what it takes to age so...

Queen Elizabeth, alarm for her health: Charles in...

Alzheimer’s, discovery of the molecule that slows down...

they are common, but absolutely not to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy