No-Bake Chocolate Cheesecake with Raspberries: A delicious recipe to melt away

At Deavita.com we have a sweet tooth and love to brighten up the day with a delicious dessert. And you would definitely agree with us – afternoon coffee tastes much better with a piece of cake, doesn’t it? But what if we don’t have an oven in the apartment or don’t want to turn it on in the summer heat? Then we’ll just make a no bake cake from the fridge! How about spoiling your loved ones with a delicious no-bake chocolate cheesecake with raspberries? Crispy base, a light, creamy filling and irresistibly delicious – our mouths are already watering. But enough talking – read on and enjoy!
No-bake chocolate cheesecake with raspberries
You already know how to bake juicy chocolate muffins in the air fryer. Today we give our oven a little break! Our no-bake chocolate cheesecake with raspberries comes straight from the fridge to the table and tastes delicious. The flavors develop much better in the fridge and the preparation is a real breeze. But be careful – the no bake cake from the fridge also absorbs the smells of other foods and we therefore recommend that you cover it loosely with cling film.
Ingredients
Cake base:
- 4oo grams of chocolate biscuits or butter biscuits
- 80 grams of butter or coconut oil for the vegan version
- 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
Cheesecake Filling:
- 300 grams cream cheese, at room temperature
- 50 grams of granulated sugar
- 360 grams of cream
- 200 grams of dark chocolate with at least 80% cocoa content
Topping:
- 360 grams of cream
- 20 grams of cocoa powder
- 1 tsp powdered sugar
- 200 grams of fresh raspberries
preparation
- Grease a 22 cm round springform pan lightly with butter or line with baking paper.
- Finely crumble the biscuits in the mixer.
- Melt the butter in the microwave and mix with the biscuits and vanilla extract.
- Pour the base into the mold and press evenly. Put something into the fridge.
- Place the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer for 2-3 minutes until creamy.
- In a separate bowl, whip the cream with a hand mixer until stiff.
- Melt the chocolate in the microwave or in a water bath and add to the cream cheese mixture.
- Finally, carefully fold in the cream and stir until smooth.
- Pour the filling over the base and refrigerate the cake for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- To decorate, whip the cream until stiff.
- Add the powdered sugar and cocoa powder and stir until smooth.
- Fill the mixture into a piping bag and decorate the chocolate cheesecake with it.
- Decorate with raspberries and voilà – your chocolate cheesecake is ready without baking!
Prepare the vegan chocolate cheesecake
Are you vegan or do you fancy something light for dessert? Then you will love our no-bake vegan chocolate cheesecake! The recipe is super simple and the preparation is really quick.
Filling:
- 120 grams of canned coconut milk
- 170 grams of dark chocolate
- 80 grams of raspberry jam
- 250 grams of fresh raspberries
preparation
- Line a springform pan with a diameter of 20 cm with baking paper.
- Mix all the ingredients for the base in a bowl and press into the baking pan. Put something into the fridge.
- Bring the coconut milk to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat and pour over the chopped chocolate.
- Let stand for 1 minute and stir until you get a smooth mixture.
- Stir in the raspberry jam and spread the mixture over the base.
- Garnish with fresh raspberries and chill in the fridge for 1-2 hours.
- And your vegan chocolate cheesecake is ready without baking!