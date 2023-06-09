No-Bake Chocolate Cheesecake with Raspberries: A delicious recipe to melt away

At Deavita.com we have a sweet tooth and love to brighten up the day with a delicious dessert. And you would definitely agree with us – afternoon coffee tastes much better with a piece of cake, doesn’t it? But what if we don’t have an oven in the apartment or don’t want to turn it on in the summer heat? Then we’ll just make a no bake cake from the fridge! How about spoiling your loved ones with a delicious no-bake chocolate cheesecake with raspberries? Crispy base, a light, creamy filling and irresistibly delicious – our mouths are already watering. But enough talking – read on and enjoy!

No-bake chocolate cheesecake with raspberries

You already know how to bake juicy chocolate muffins in the air fryer. Today we give our oven a little break! Our no-bake chocolate cheesecake with raspberries comes straight from the fridge to the table and tastes delicious. The flavors develop much better in the fridge and the preparation is a real breeze. But be careful – the no bake cake from the fridge also absorbs the smells of other foods and we therefore recommend that you cover it loosely with cling film.

Ingredients

Cake base:

4oo grams of chocolate biscuits or butter biscuits

80 grams of butter or coconut oil for the vegan version

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Cheesecake Filling:

300 grams cream cheese, at room temperature

50 grams of granulated sugar

360 grams of cream

200 grams of dark chocolate with at least 80% cocoa content

Topping:

360 grams of cream

20 grams of cocoa powder

1 tsp powdered sugar

200 grams of fresh raspberries

preparation

Grease a 22 cm round springform pan lightly with butter or line with baking paper.

Finely crumble the biscuits in the mixer.

Melt the butter in the microwave and mix with the biscuits and vanilla extract.

Pour the base into the mold and press evenly. Put something into the fridge.

Place the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer for 2-3 minutes until creamy.

In a separate bowl, whip the cream with a hand mixer until stiff.

Melt the chocolate in the microwave or in a water bath and add to the cream cheese mixture.

Finally, carefully fold in the cream and stir until smooth.

Pour the filling over the base and refrigerate the cake for at least 4 hours or overnight.

To decorate, whip the cream until stiff.

Add the powdered sugar and cocoa powder and stir until smooth.

Fill the mixture into a piping bag and decorate the chocolate cheesecake with it.

Decorate with raspberries and voilà – your chocolate cheesecake is ready without baking!

Prepare the vegan chocolate cheesecake

Are you vegan or do you fancy something light for dessert? Then you will love our no-bake vegan chocolate cheesecake! The recipe is super simple and the preparation is really quick.

Filling:

120 grams of canned coconut milk

170 grams of dark chocolate

80 grams of raspberry jam

250 grams of fresh raspberries

preparation