«No braking, the Smart dragged for 21.5 meters»

At 15.45 on 14 June a Lamborghini Urus rented for 3,500 euros a day (for three days according to the contract) hurtles at a speed that clearly exceeds the limit of 50 per hour: 124 km/h according to the investigators.

The collision with a Smart Forfour is so unequal that, according to MALL, a passenger in a Mercedes heading towards the Cristoforo Colombo, the Lamborghini “dragged the white Smart Forfour right up to the sidewalk”.

Elena Uccello and her two children travel on board the Smart, little 5-year-old Manuel and her little sister.

The impact is devastating.

The dramatic consequences: some workers, together with the inhabitants of the area, break the rear glass of the Smart “to help the children by carefully extracting first the girl, then the boy, and finally the woman who was driving”.

Matteo Di Pietro, 22, a professional youtuber, travels on the metallic blue Lamborghini: he shoots a video, sponsored by Sony, which has the format of an extreme challenge, staying in the car for 50 consecutive hours. That video, it turns out, has its own market.

Two weeks after the accident, the procedural papers allow us to reconstruct what happened through the findings, testimonies and technical tests.

The camera on board

Shooting is important for Di Pietro and for the other passengers, the young Alessio Ciaffaroni, Gaia Nota, Simone Dutto and Vito Ramon Lo Iacono. So important that a small camera has been mounted on board the car which films the passenger compartment.

All, except Nota, participate in the activity of “TheBorderline”, a company that promotes content for social media and collects funding from sponsors. These are often simulations. Example? The challenge (“challenge”) of the 50 hours by car is “a fiction” and Lo Iacono is an actor, hired to play as a “character in the videos shot for their channels”. As the investigating judge Angela Gerardi writes in the order that will lead Di Pietro to house arrest for road homicide, it is a “set of scenes recorded and then edited by simulating the stay inside the Lamborghini for the entire aforementioned period”. However they are enough to click for a non-demanding audience.

It also emerges that “at the time of the accident some of the occupants (of the Lamborghini, ed.) were recording video conversations with each other”, without however involving the driver. The situation is clear: on board the SUV everyone strives to record content intended for social media.

The speed

The four friends of the youtuber end up confirming the speed of the car. Note, in particular, realizes that the Smart coming from the opposite direction was turning left without braking or waiting and “had closed his eyes in fear”. Smart would not insert the arrow. The car, the girl says, was traveling “slightly fast”. The most decisive appears to be Lo Iacono who “turned to Matteo asking him to go slowly”.

The “non-negativity” test

In the meantime, help has arrived and little Manuel is taken to the GB Grassi hospital where he will die at 4.50 pm.

Di Pietro is tested and will test negative for alcohol but “not negative” for cannabis.

Apart from this, the investigating judge notes “the absolute unawareness on the part of the suspect (Di Pietro, ed) of the need to respect the rules of the road by observing the speed limits, especially as a twenty-year-old novice driver and as such required to apply greater prudence ».

And witness

With different nuances, the ten people interviewed confirmed that the speed of the Lamborghini was higher than the permitted limit, reconstructed the scenario in the SUV’s passenger compartment and witnessed the moments of the impact. Among the many there is also MB, the driver of bus 016, who confirms that the “Lamborghini was certainly traveling at a speed above the limits, approximately around 80-90 km/h”, adding that perhaps the driver of the Smart, she hadn’t noticed the arrival of the Lamborghini “which in turn hadn’t tried to brake”.

Tracks of drift

In this sense, the conclusion of one of the traffic policemen who investigated the dynamics of the crash with the carabinieri is eloquent: on the basis of the damage to the bodies of the Lamborghini and Smart, and the examination of the road surface, it emerges that «the excessive speed of the Lamborghini and the violence of the impact against the Smart are supported by the absence of traces of braking before the same, and by the presence instead of signs of drifting after the collision, impressed by the Smart for 21.70 meters”, so as to deduce movement-dragging received from the city car by the SUV.

Precedence

Via di Macchia Saponara is a roadway as risky as Roman roads, with low maintenance. Who then had the right to precedence? Gaia Nota’s testimony appears crucial, the girl did not notice any arrow inserted by Smart that would have entered the left lane irregularly. Others disavow it, such as the driver of the 016 who “noticed that the Smart activated the left direction indicator and started the turning manoeuvre”.

After the accident

Here the evidence differs. However, FF has a disturbing detail recorded in the minutes.

In fact, he recounts hearing “a boy of about 20/25 years of age with dark brown hair and a dark shirt who approached him and said, ‘Don’t worry, we will pay and arrange everything'”.

