MicrosoftInternet Explorer（IE）browserTwenty-seven years after its introduction, it will be officially disabled from June 15, 2022. Not only does Microsoft no longer provide services, but many web pages do not support IE browsers. However, there is still a way to make Windows 11 open the IE browser again.

Microsoft banned Wondows 11 from running the IE browser to prepare for the end of the IE browser in advance, but a foreign Twitter user XenoPanther came up with a way to makeWindows 11How to run IE browser.

According to “Windows Central” report, XenoPanther shared the method to start the IE browser on Windows 11 via Twitter,Just search for “Internet Options” in “Start”, select the “Programs” option, and then go to “Manage Add-ons”, you can find “Dive into Toolbar and Extensions”According to XenoPanther, as long as you follow the above steps, you can find the entrance to start the IE browser, but I don’t know why it can successfully start the IE browser.

Although Microsoft banned Windows 11 from running the IE browser, now netizens have discovered a way to enforce IE, and foreign media speculate that Microsoft may soon eliminate the strange method found by netizens in the next update.

After the IE browser was retired, Microsoft immediately deployed the Microsoft Edge browser, which accounted for 10.64% of the usage in the market, ranking second, far behind the Chrome browser launched by Google, with a market share of 66.93%.

