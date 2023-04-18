“No delay in seizure phones”

No delay in the seizure of the two mobile phones of Artem Uss, the Russian businessman who escaped from house arrest on March 22, the day after the yes to extradition to the United States. It is what emerges in attorney in Milan where number one Marcello Viola is called upon to provide the general prosecutor – led by Francesca Nanni – with explanations on a case that is creating more than a few controversies on the political and judicial front.

Read also

The chief prosecutor’s report, which could be delivered as early as tomorrow, contains the details of the investigation into the escape, which prosecutor Giovanni Tarzia is dealing with, but also and above all the details provided by the deputy De Pasquale on the chronology of what happened after the rogatory letter with which the US Department of Justice asked to proceed, among other things, with the seizure of telephones and credit cards. In an affair in which dates play an important role, we learn that the American letter rogatory could bear the date of mid-December (an element on which checks are underway), what is certain is that the request arrives on the table of the Milan prosecutor’s office Friday 17th February only.

A request that the magistrates began working on the following week by asking the Court of Appeal for useful documents on the extradition and with checks to ensure that the seizure had not already been carried out. A process that takes several days and which leads to the physical execution of the seizure on March 13, in times that are considered “in line” with other cases.

SOURCES: “SEEING OF USS MOBILE PHONES REQUESTED BY US IMMEDIATELY AFTER ARRESTION” – The United States would have immediately requested, in the phases following the arrest, the seizure of Artem Uss’s electronic devices and other assets. This is what has been learned from sources close to the file who underline how, already in the deeds of the arrest reports, the kidnapping is indicated on the basis of a point of the agreement concerning the bilateral extradition treaties between the United States and the countries of the European Union .

On 17 October last Uss was stopped at Malpensa, where he was about to leave for Istanbul, and taken to prison in Busto Arsizio, already in this first phase the seizure of cell phones could have triggered, phones that he will not see again until he remains behind the bars, i.e. on December 2 when with the electronic bracelet he can serve his house arrest in his residence in Basiglio, from where he escapes on March 22 the day after the yes of the Milan court of appeal to extradition to the United States.

Basically, USS remains in possession of the phones, claimed by the USA, until March 13 when the Milan prosecutor’s office executes the American rogatory letter (dated December, there are checks in progress) which, given the facts as a whole, seems a sort of ‘reminder ‘ to act. Yet the rogatory arrives on the table of the Milan prosecutor Marcello Viola only on February 17 and is carried out in adequate time, according to the prosecutor’s office itself.