Over the past few days, an image on Elden Ring’s store listing has suggested that the critically acclaimed and wildly popular FromSoftware game is either coming to Game Pass or being playable on Game Pass, leading many fans to wonder when they will /Whether the game can be played as part of the subscription.

Unfortunately, this has been confirmed as a bug, as Microsoft (via The Verge’s Tom Warren) said it was a bug of theirs, and a fix has been rolled out to address the issue.

“If you see Elden Ring and other games that appear to be playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming or Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft says it’s a bug and it has rolled out a fix.

This also seems to extend to Grand Theft Auto V and Soul Hackers 2, both of which have similar markings on their store pages.EurogamerThis statement from Microsoft on the matter has since been reported.

“We noticed a bug that incorrectly displayed some titles as available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. We rolled out a fix, which has now been updated.

As for the most recent additions to Game Pass, the brand new Two Point Campus tops that list.