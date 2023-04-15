Julia Ituma’s volleyball club categorically denies the reconstructions circulated regarding the last hours of the young athlete. She does so after the Turkish media reported an alleged “Goodbye” that Julia allegedly wrote in the WhatsApp group shared with her team, before being found dead outside the Volleyball Hotel in Üsküdar, on the Asian side of Istanbul . The Turkish newspaper Hurriyat he had added that the young woman would have told her teammates and the coach of Igor Gorgonzola that she was not well.

All elements contradicted by Igor Novara Volley, in a note: «No farewell message was sent by Julia, in any form, to teammates, technical staff or management». In the same press release, the existence of a boyfriend or friend who had asked the teammates to stay close to Julia is also clearly denied, motivating it with the girl’s sadness: «The rumors according to which people third parties, worried about Julia’s condition, would have contacted some teammates before the tragedy to stay close to her ». The message, as it is explained, “is spread to preserve and protect its staff and its athletes, already deeply affected by the pain of the loss of a teammate and friend”. «We ask once more – the press release concludes – to respect the pain of the team, the technical and corporate staff, remembering that at this moment all the people close to Julia are in turn destroyed. We also ask to protect all the people mentioned above, preventing any inferences of any kind from being made in the comments on the sites of your newspapers and on the connected social accounts”. Now the cell phone of the young woman is in the hands of the Turkish police, who in the meantime have closed the investigation and allowed the return of the body to Italy for tomorrow, while the family members and team technicians who remained in Istanbul are returning today.

The patron of the Igor Gorgonzola Novara volleyball team, Fabio Leonardi, wanted to personally express the pain that the news of Julia’s disappearance has caused. «Julia’s tragic end – he wrote in a note – has left us stunned, heartbroken and destroyed. We don’t know, because she never gave us the slightest reason to suspect her existence, and we will probably never know the discomfort and pain that Julia carried inside her, heavy to the point of becoming unbearable. However, we know well what this tragedy leaves us and it is the sense of impotence ». He also underlines: «I am deeply shaken and as a father, I feel deep pain. Since I started the sporting adventure with Igor Volleyball, I have always tried to express my closeness to all the girls and staff who have followed one another over the years and I have always stressed the importance of opening up and not keeping everything inside. Today I feel like strongly reiterating this message: being fragile or encountering difficulties in life is normal, but one must always have hope and find a way to overcome adversity, even with the help of other people”. «My memory of Julia is extremely positive», concludes Leonardi. Adding that, despite the eighteen-year-old she had only joined the team for a few months, she «had known how to make herself well liked quickly: she was a good, intelligent, polite and respectful girl. We are close to her family, who will not miss our closeness, and we gather around her companions and staff, now called to live with an excruciating pain and which perhaps only partially can be understood on the outside. We will try to best honor Julia’s memory on the volleyball court, her greatest passion ».

