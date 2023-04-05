Berlin – Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Board of the Association of Substitute Health Insurance e. V. (vdek):

“We welcome the goal of the federal government to counteract shortages in the supply of medicines through appropriate measures. We are positive about the planned obligation for pharmaceutical companies to store more discount medicines and other medicines such as antibiotics for treatment in hospitals. The requirements to create more transparency in the supply chain and to set up an early warning system at the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices are also good.

No security of supply due to financial incentives for the pharmaceutical industry

However, the federal government is overshooting the target with regard to the regulations on the limitation of fixed amounts and discount agreements. Children’s medicines are to be exempted from the fixed price system and from the conclusion of discount agreements, and pharmaceutical manufacturers are to be allowed to raise prices by 50 percent. In a global market, these financial incentives offer no guarantee that more medicines will actually be available in Germany. It is particularly annoying that the actually positive approach of the draft law, to introduce increased storage for discount contract pharmaceuticals, cannot have any effect on children’s medicines of all things, for which there will be no more discount contracts in the future.

Rebate agreements contribute to drug supply security

The 2023 delivery climate report by Techniker Krankenkasse documents, in contradiction to the negative effects of discount agreements on supply security assumed in the draft law, that discount medicines are only half as likely to be affected by supply bottlenecks as non-discount medicines. Discount agreements thus make a significant contribution to the security of the supply of medicines, because they ensure better planning for pharmaceutical companies and health insurance companies.

No bottlenecks for 99.3 percent of all pharmaceuticals

It is important to note that security of supply in Germany is still very high. No bottlenecks were reported for 99.3 percent of all pharmaceuticals in 2022. In addition, product bottlenecks rarely affect supply. In almost all cases, the therapy can be continued with drugs that have the same or at least similar active ingredients.”

