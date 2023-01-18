Home Health «No increase in heart attacks, strokes and myocarditis»
Sudden illnesses and deaths caused by Covid vaccine? On the workhorse of no-vax, always ready to point the finger at the vaccine after each case of a young life cut short by a mountaingive one heart attack give one cancer, there is no proof. Indeed, an Italian research that followed thousands of people for a year and a half says quite the opposite: vaccines have not caused an increase in heart disease.

Vaccines do not increase heart disease

The study, coordinated by Lamberto Manzoli of the University of Bologna, followed the entire population of the province of breaking latest news for 18 months, collecting their health data: according to the results of the research, published in the journal Vaccinesthe anti-Covid vaccines they did not cause an increased risk of adverse events such as heart attacks, strokes, cardiac arrests, myocarditis, pericarditis, and deep vein thrombosis. No pathology was more frequent among the vaccinated than the non-vaccinated. The study is currently the only one in the world that has followed the population for more than a year.

The search lasted a year and a half

The research, conducted by the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna, in collaboration with the University of Ferrara and the ASL of breaking latest news, collected the health data of residents in the Abruzzo province and analyzed the frequency of some serious diseases cardiovascular and pulmonary, taking into account numerous factors such as age, gender and clinical risk of the participants. «The results we have obtained – says Professor Manzoli – show clearly that among the vaccinated there has not been an increase in the risk of serious diseases. There have been isolated negative cases, but the safety profile of the vaccines used during the pandemic has been confirmed: it will now be important to continue the follow-up over a longer period».

The analysis also confirmed that vaccinated people who have contracted Covid are better protected against the Coronavirus than those who have recovered without having been vaccinated. A higher incidence of the pathologies considered has instead emerged among those who have not contracted Covid and have only one or two doses of the vaccine, compared to those who have three or more. «This counterintuitive figure – explains Manzoli – is due to an epidemiological bias caused by the restrictions implemented during the emergency: 83.2% of vaccinated people who did not contract Covid received at least three doses of vaccine: those who received only one or two doses did not complete the vaccination course, either because she died or because she was discouraged by the onset of the disease».

