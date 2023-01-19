Home Health no increase in heart attacks, strokes and myocarditis
Health

no increase in heart attacks, strokes and myocarditis

by admin
no increase in heart attacks, strokes and myocarditis

No proven correlation between Coronavirus and cardiovascular or pulmonary disease. The Italian study on the entire population of breaking latest news

Posted on:

PROFESSIONAL JOURNALIST

Degree in Communication Sciences at the University of Palermo. Professional journalist since 2006. Joined Virgilio Notizie after various journalistic experiences between Palermo and Milan. I am mainly interested in news, politics and economics. Sometimes I write a book.







There is no evidence that the Covid vaccine have caused sudden deaths due to the onset of cardiovascular or pulmonary diseases. It is what results from one Italian research which for a year and a half followed thousands of people.

You may also like

Breast cancer, genomic test prescribed only to 50%...

risk of death 5 times higher for 18...

Mini brains ‘in test tube’ to fight Parkinson’s

Simone Buzzi returns to “It’s always noon” after...

Therapeutic cannabis for Alzheimer’s, a new study reveals...

Covid, 5 times higher risk of death for...

Increases for doctors up to 190 euros and...

Rheumatic diseases, the anti-inflammatory diet: expert advice

When sexuality scares – the Republic

Is it true that bread makes you fat?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy