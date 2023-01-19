Degree in Communication Sciences at the University of Palermo. Professional journalist since 2006. Joined Virgilio Notizie after various journalistic experiences between Palermo and Milan. I am mainly interested in news , politics and economics. Sometimes I write a book.





















There is no evidence that the Covid vaccine have caused sudden deaths due to the onset of cardiovascular or pulmonary diseases. It is what results from one Italian research which for a year and a half followed thousands of people.

Monitored throughout the province of breaking latest news

The research was conducted by the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of theUniversity of Bologna in collaboration with theUniversity of Ferrara and theAsl of breaking latest news. The study was coordinated by Professor Lamberto Manzoli of the University of Bologna.

The researchers monitored for 18 monthsfrom January 2021 to July 2022, the health data of the whole population of the province of breaking latest newsover 300,000 people, taking into consideration numerous factors such as the age, gender and clinical risk of the participants.

The results do not show no increase in adverse cardiovascular events post Covid vaccination. No recorded increase, therefore, of cardiac arrests, strokes, heart attacks, myocarditis, pericarditis and deep vein thrombosis. Same speech for the lung diseases serious.

One-of-a-kind Covid-19 study

Therefore, there are no higher incidences of pathologies between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not.

At the moment it is theonly study in the world that has monitored such a massive chunk of the population for so long. The results were published in the journal Vaccines.

Photo source: ANSA

“The results we have obtained clearly show that among the vaccinated there was no increased risk of serious illnesses,” says Professor Manzoli.

“There have been negative isolated casesbut the safety profile of the vaccines used during the pandemic has been confirmed: it will now be important to continue the follow-up over a longer period”.

Who gets sicker

Higher incidence of pathologies instead for who has not contracted Covid and has not completed the vaccination cycle making only one or two doses of vaccine.

“This counterintuitive data – says Manzoli – is due to an epidemiological bias caused by the restrictions implemented during the emergency”.

“83.2% of vaccinated people who did not contract Covid received at least three doses of vaccine: those who received only one or two doses did not complete the vaccination cycle, either because they died or because they were discouraged by the onset of disease”.

The study also confirms that i vaccinated people who have contracted the Coronavirus are better protected compared to subjects who recovered without being vaccinated.

On this issue, an American study recently demonstrated how relapses increase the risk of serious damage.

And in the past weeks, the virologist Roberto Burioni had reassured citizens by demonstrating that there is no increase in sudden juvenile deaths due to vaccination against the Coronavirus.



