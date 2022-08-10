The competition for mobile operating systems between Google and Apple continues, with the blue bubble versus the green bubble going back a few years. In order to achieve commonality, Google has been calling for Apple to adopt the RCS standard in its SMS messaging service since 2020, but Luohua was intentionally ruthless, and Apple ignored it at all.

No martial arts! Google again accuses Apple of not adopting RCS communication standard

Here is a brief explanation for those who do not know the two systems. When an iPhone user sends a text message to an Android user, the chat bubble will be displayed in green, while Apple is a blue bubble for the mutual transfer between its iMessage users. bubbles to show. While billions of users around the world currently rely primarily on third-party instant messaging (IM) apps as a conduit for connecting with friends and family, the built-in messaging apps on mobile phones can be used as a backup option.



So what is the RCS that caused the dispute? RCS is a protocol that replaces multimedia messaging. It allows users to send messages to each other through a network connection as if they were using a third-party instant messaging application. It has a wider range of support. You can also directly transfer URLs, pictures, videos, and videos, even if they are different. Message applications, as long as both use the RCS protocol, they can communicate with each other across software. The communication difference from the past SMS text messages is that RCS can transmit messages through Wi-Fi instead of relying on the mobile network as in the past.



In order to bridge the communication gap between systems, Google not only supports RCS on its own Android system, but also repeatedly accused Apple of not adopting this protocol, but Apple doesn’t care about Google’s views and continues to go its own way. So Google launched a campaign again calling on Apple to follow in the footsteps of RCS, and even released a promotional video with a hashtag on Android’s official Twitter account, hoping to resonate with Apple.

Texting a friend with a different phone than you should be no problem… Right? @Apple? #GetTheMessage pic.twitter.com/Qa1TDkmUSK — Android (@Android) August 9, 2022

On android.com in the United States, Google has also created a dedicated page for this new RCS campaign, with the call-to-action “It’s time for Apple to fix texting.” Users are rallying together to pressure Appele to adopt RCS. The page includes several links that flag Apple and ask it to fix the messaging gap between Android and iOS, and mentions which SMS inconveniences and flaws RCS fixes.