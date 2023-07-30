No meat and eggs, anti-dioxin ordinance in Palermo – News

At least until mid-August, almost 80,000 people in Palermo and in the neighboring municipalities of Torretta and part of Capaci will have to pay close attention to what and how they eat, because they are considered more exposed to the dioxin risk. After the alarm for the toxic substance detected in the air by ARPA following the fire that burned the waste in a tank of the Bellolampo landfill for four days, the mayor of Palermo, Roberto Lagalla, signed the ordinance with prohibitions and advice to avoid contamination. The provision concerns an area of ​​approximately 4 kilometres, where the working-class districts of Cruillas, Cep and Borgo Nuovo are located, where approximately 64,000 inhabitants reside, but also the Municipality of Torretta with 4,300 inhabitants and a part of Capaci which has 11,500 residents in total. Obviously, the residents of the villas located along the road that leads to Bellolampo are also involved, around 600 people. In addition to the warnings on food, the ordinance reads, there will be special cleaning of the streets and public and private open spaces within the 4 km radius indicated by ARPA as being at risk due to the dioxin level of 939 TE fg/m3 found, between 10 pm on 24 July and 10 pm on 25 July, three times higher than the parameter used as a reference by the experts to certify the existence of a local emission source (300 cubic metres) in the urban area. The surveys were carried out in the locality of Inserra, in the Bellolampo landfill, in the Cervello hospital area, in the La Torre shopping center and in via Castellana. The ordinance was issued after yesterday’s meeting which was attended by all the subjects involved: the Municipality, the Metropolitan city, the Prefecture, the Arpa, the Asp, the regional civil protection department, the civil protection of the metropolitan city , the fire brigade, the University of Palermo, the environmental services of the metropolitan and municipal city, the Rap which deals with waste collection, and the municipal police. After having detected the presence of dioxin, Anna Abita, head of the ARPA air quality complex operating unit, explained that the toxic substance “is not dangerous for breathing, but for ingestion” because “it settles in the soil and enters the food chain: vegetables, milk, meat”. For this reason it is recommended to wash vegetables and fruit and also to peel the fruit.

