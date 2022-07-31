Seeing that the iMessage of the other company is being closely watched by the government unit on the problem of spam messages, it is even suggested to turn off the service directly (huh). Google’s recent approach to spam messages and spam invitations on its own services is really quite positive. Not only has it previously introduced new strategies for Gmail, Google Drive, and even its own messages. Recently, even the Google Calendar/Calendar service has introduced new features that can deal with “slippery fish”. Continue reading No more annoying Google Calendar spam invites! The new settings help you check the last line of defense against Gmail’s omissions (this article teaches you to enable) report content.





No more annoying Google Calendar spam invites! The new settings help you guard the last line of defense against Gmail omissions (this article teaches you to enable)

Seriously, though, I feel that the situation regarding spam calendar invitations has improved a lot at this stage – I can’t recall how long it has been since I was sneaked into the calendar and asked if I accepted the invitation. But for those of you who have been suffering from similar issues for a long time, Google Calendar’s recent additions should hopefully make your Google Calendar page cleaner.

Speaking of which, calendar invitations from Gmail are usually filtered out by Gmail’s spam filter. But if your Google Calendar still gets calendar invites from unknown people. Now with simple settings, you will be able to directly filter event invitations from non-known contacts.

Enter the settings page through the gear button in the upper right corner of Google Calendar, you will be able to directly in the “Event Settings” sub-item, for the “Add invitations to my calendar” option, click on the menu, select “Only known senders” “. According to the official description, this function is between “from everyone” and “when I reply to the invitation in the email”, which is completely required to be added through email permission, to obtain an automatic function and filter spam invitation the best balance between.

Invitations will be automatically added to Google Calendar based on contacts you have interacted with. It should be noted that even if this setting does not affect the invitations you have already received, when adjusting this setting, “the sender may know that they are not your contacts.” So you may need to use it with a little thought. Adjusted changes to avoid some embarrassing problems (should not be so sensitive?).

Through Google’s function description, I also know why my Google Calendar has not encountered the invasion of spam invitations for a long time. However, the newly added “Only Known Senders” function that is automatically added to the calendar, I personally think it is a new option worth choosing. I don’t know if you want to try it? This new feature set confirmation will be pushed to all Workspace subscribers and personal accounts. You can go to the settings page of Google Calendar to find it.

