The fruit it falls into a fundamental food category for human health and well-being, that of vegetables and fruit. These are foods that you absolutely must cconsume every day. However, in relation to fruit there are false myths, clichés, rumors, etc. Some say it swells; who claims that it should be eaten away from meals; who accuses it of being a food not suitable for low-calorie diets. There are so many conflicting opinions related to fruit, but everyone clearly agrees that it is It is important to include it in your daily diet. To better know the fruit, fuga the most common doubts theme and learn how to include it in an optimal way in our daily diet, it is necessary to dispel some myths. Let’s start from a consolidated reality (which is by no means a false myth), that is how much fruit to eat per day. The portions of vegetables recommended by guidelines are at least 5 per day, he explains the nutritionist biologist, science communicator and body hacker scientist Iader Fabbri. These 5 portions are divided between vegetables and fruit. Both must be eaten and are useful for maintaining our good health. The expert points out that it might be better to prefer fruit at breakfast and in snacks and vegetables during meals.

