Tests of normality. After the advances broadcast by the deputy Ylenja Lucaselli on the removal of the fines received in recent days to the unvaccinated over 50s, another step towards normality will be taken in health care. In fact, the swab will no longer be required to enter the hospital to visit loved ones starting from November 1st. The new Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci said in his speech (for someone with a hand brake): “The Ordinance of Hope will not be extended, we will move towards a liberalization“.

Not only that, from the center-right majority there are strong pushes towards the reintegration of unvaccinated doctors: there is talk of planning for the end of the year, but it should be done immediately, without any delay or fear of doing something unwelcome to someone. This is an absolutely sensible measure, which must be taken without listening to those who use science to make propaganda (yes, there still are). This is good news, a little timid, but good news. We certainly understand that there are technical steps to take, especially on fines, and it is certainly not so simple and immediate; what you shouldn’t do is stop.

In the meantime, however, the fines do not arrive and we will talk about them again in June. With many greetings to Speranza & Co. Which, indeed, today on Repubblica sheds cuddly tears because of the “Right” that would target it. All while Crisanti (PD) wants to give up his salary as a Senator, but at the same time collect that as a doctor.

Tests of normality. With the handbrake.