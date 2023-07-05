“No more imaginative reconstructions on the motive”

Rome, 4 July 2023 – Stop at “imaginative reconstructions on the motive” of the murder, Michelle’s family asks for silence. And so, a few hours after the funeral of Michelle Maria Causo – la 17 year old stabbed by a peer last Wednesday – the parents say enough to the bouncing of theories and assumptions behind his death. The reaction was triggered by the words of the victim’s best friend about an alleged one debt of 1,500 euros by the boy accused of killing her.

The family appeal

While waiting for the funeral to be held tomorrow, Wednesday 5 July, in the church of Primavalle – the district of Rome where the girl lived and where she was killed – Michelle’s family members are asking for a press blackout on the motive for the murder. And they do so “in the light of the statements made to the press by several people, in particular by the girl’s peers, from which imaginative reconstructions about the motive for the crime would emerge, even, in some cases, from jeopardize the honor and decorum of the victim”, write the lawyers of Michelle Maria Causo’s parents in a note.

Parents: “Unmotivated crime”

“Taking into account the embryonic state of the investigation to date judicial, we ask – in view of the funeral that will take place on July 5 – to maintain a compassionate silence, to better honor the memory of Michelle, in respect of the inconsolable pain of her family”, explain the lawyers Claudia DiBrigida and Antonio Nebuloso. The family concludes by expressing “appreciation for the many expressions of solidarity and condolences by friends, acquaintances and ordinary citizens against poor Michelle Maria Causo, who was the victim, as is well known, of a heinous, unjustified crime”.

Funerals: where and when

He will be the auxiliary bishop Don Baldassarre Reina to officiate at Michelle’s funeral. “We are in continuous contact with the family, they have always been our parishioners, and with the whole neighborhood. This is a wounded community,” says Don Marco, the assistant pastor Santa Maria of the Presentation in via di Torrevecchia in Rome, where yes at 11 tomorrow morning the funeral of the 17-year-old will take place. “There liturgy will be animated by the boys of the parish – adds the parish priest – the parish choir will sing songs of pain, but also of Christian hope and resurrection. It is true that we are a family, an affected community but we are truly looking for hope in faith”. Don Marco explains that “outside the church there will be a space for flowers that will be brought by friends and whoever wants to”. There will also be photos of Michelle. “As for the decorations – he concludes – in the church we would keep the flowers of mum, dad and grandfather”. Silence on the other hand about the wedding that Michelle’s boyfriend would like it was celebrated: “Nothing in this sense is foreseen in the church”.

