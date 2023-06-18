No more long queues at the doctor: no more hellish waiting rooms in hospitals | From Google the definitive self-diagnosis tool

Since the internet has entered homes, many people have begun to have access to a wealth of information on health and disease.

The ease of research and the vastness of online resources have led individuals to use this very important tool to facilitate self-diagnosis. Google has developed an update for one of its services that will make this practice easier.

Although there are cases in which these self-diagnoses have actually led to positive outcomes, evaluating your symptoms alone is not only not recommended by specialists, but it can even be dangerous, in fact doing so you could run into health problems far more serious than the initial ones.

However, the comparison, research and awareness of a person regarding their state of health are aspects that could greatly improve life, especially if the data is searched with criterion. Currently the tools available to people are forums, social groups, scientific journals and some sites where it is possible to talk to professionals in the sector, Google but it has a surprise in store for all Internet users.

This update of Google Lens, already usable on all devices, will help users even more in the iidentify certain types of skin diseases.

How to use Google Lens to recognize a disease

Google Lens is a service available on all devices that manages to process visual information by identifying what is framed by the camera of your smartphone or webcam. The Google feature is extremely useful for anyone as it can be used to:

to translate texts;

texts; make calculations;

to summarise a text;

a text; save information featured on business cards;

featured on business cards; scan barcodes and QR codes ;

; read information on paintings and works of art;

on paintings and works of art; have more news regarding animals, plants and minerals.

From a recent announcement made directly by Google, however, it can be seen that it has been implemented by an extra featurewhich allows you to help identify possible diseases dermatological. In fact, it will be enough to do it take a photo and upload it via Lens to find matches online visuals and get more information about your condition.

Of course, however, this possibility it must in no way replace the diagnosis made by a specialized doctor given that only a visit carried out by a competent person will eventually be able to detect a disease, diagnose it and assign effective treatment or any other tests to undergo.

