No more minimal solutions – setting the course for a sustainable future!

Gilching near Munich – BVDAK thinks about the potential for conflict against GKV

The reliable supply of medicines that Germany is known for is already a thing of the past, and a further deterioration is to be feared. In this situation, the first constitutional complaints against the Financial Stabilization Act (GKV-FinStG) are coming from industry. According to the BVDAK, it is justified when companies like AbbVie justify that a fundamental right to equal treatment would be violated if new drugs with scientifically proven benefits that are the same as approved standard therapies had to cost at least ten percent less. The German population is now experiencing first-hand how our healthcare system is doing.

“Something has to change – now – especially in pharmacy remuneration,” said BVDAK Chairman Dr. Stefan Hartmann and asks: “What actually happens if we terminate the drug supply contracts? We do it like the nursing home operators: They get the set fee from the health insurance companies and simply let the residents of the nursing home pay for it.” The hospitals simply take out loans from their often public providers.

ONE CAUSE OF THE CRISIS: OUTDATED DISCOUNT IDOLOGY

The disaster took its course with the policies of Health Minister Ulla Schmidt and later Horst Seehofer. The pharmacies were obliged to give patients only discount medicines. The cheapest provider was awarded the contract. All other providers were then no longer involved in market activities for two years. For cost reasons, the industry had to have pharmaceuticals produced in the Far East. The consequence was a reduction in production in Europe, according to the BVDAK. It will now take many years to eliminate the supply bottlenecks.

“In times of upheaval, social structures such as the GKV in its current form are also put to the test. Why do we still need 97 statutory health insurance companies? In other countries, one to three and a private supplementary insurance are enough,” is the bold food for thought of the BVDAK chairman. “Why are new strategies not implemented in the healthcare market? Why is there always discussion instead of action?” asks Dr. Stefan Hartman.

It is clear that an attack on the GKV procedure could lead to an escalation and countermeasures by the health insurance funds, for example in the form of delayed prescription billing. But the stubborn adherence to outdated legal regulations or insufficient small repairs can only be countered with clear conflict action instead of a tendency towards harmony. According to the BVDAK chairman, the pharmacy protest day on June 14, 2023 should only be a start. Waiting longer for clear concessions from politicians is inappropriate. Pharmaceutical manufacturers would now go in the right direction with the constitutional complaint.

Dr. Stefan Hartmann:

“Changing instead of always being angry must be the attitude of pharmacists. Even conflicts with the statutory health insurance are not taboo!”

About the BVDAK:

The Federal Association of German Pharmacy Cooperations (BVDAK) has represented the interests of its member cooperations and sponsoring members since 2008 and is a service provider. It protects the professional and political interests of its pharmacy cooperations and thus also their almost 10,000 affiliated pharmacies. The BVDAK works at the federal level and is committed to ensuring nationwide, but also high-quality, pharmaceutical care. The BVDAK thus advocates the owner-managed pharmacy involved in pharmacy cooperations in a networked form.