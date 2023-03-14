Fix a common and embarrassing problem right away. A simple and quick trick will surprise you. Here’s how.

Some people have a smell personal stronger and when you have bad odors in areas such as the armpits it can be a problem not just are strongly conditioned by this problem because, despite the use of deodorants and a correct and regular one hygiene personal, the problem persists.

But with an easy deodorant do-it-yourself this problem can be overcome. Sweaty underarms that smell bad are really a problem when it’s tight contact with people.

A widespread problem that can be addressed

For example, when working in the office, anyone with this problem feels in embarrassment. To make an excellent DIY deodorant you just need some bicarbonate. As we know the bicarbonate it is something extremely versatile and can be used to clean the floor but also for our hygiene. Creating a deodorant at home with baking soda means save and have a really effective product.

Among other things, with baking soda you can also remove bad smells from clothing and therefore savings and effectiveness can be twofold. To make a good deodorant just add three tablespoons of baking soda to 200 ml of distilled water. We will let it rest for an hour and it can be applied directly to the surface.

DIY products that work

Another great idea is to apply a solution composed of a teaspoon of bicarbonate and two of baby powder after the morning shower. Another perfect natural deodorant for underarms is one that is made by mixing coconut oil and beeswax. The proportions are one part of cera d’api and three of coconut oil. Just put these two precious allies of hygiene in a water bath until they dissolve.

At this point you can add some essential oil to the demand And that’s it. But very often this problem also arises from an organism’s response to stress. Often those with a strong personal odor experience this problem when they are older under pressure. In this case the best thing to do is also to evaluate with more serenity and more detachment what are those moments of the day and those social contexts that create excessive sweating. If the use of deodorants can be valuable, it is also important to evaluate approaches behavioral and psychological ones that can help upstream to deal with a more widespread problem than one might think.