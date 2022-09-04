Home Health No need to connect the host, Samsung launched the first game-specific screen Odyssey OLED G8 | TechNews Technology News
Samsung recently released the Odyssey OLED G8, the first gaming-specific screen with a built-in Gaming Hub function, which allows gamers to play games without connecting to a computer or console through the streaming function.

The Odyssey OLED G8 has a 34-inch screen with a resolution of 3,440×1,440 and a refresh rate of 175Hz. It has an 1800R amplitude curved screen and supports AMD FreeSync Premium, which can reduce screen freezes or tearing.

Through the Samsung Gaming Hub game streaming service, the Odyssey OLED G8 can play games directly online without the need for an external computer or home console, like other monitors that support Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass.

When not playing games, the screen can also watch streaming video platforms such as Amazon Prime, Netflix and Samsung TV Plus online.

In terms of connection interface, Odyssey OLED G8 has HDMI 2.1, Mini Display Port 1.4 and USB-C, and supports Samsung smart home remote control SmartThings App, which can be connected through mobile phone, and the back is also equipped with Core Lighting Plus System to detect game light and color , projecting a light source of the same color from the back lighting system.

Samsung said the Odyssey OLED G8 will be available in the fourth quarter, but has yet to announce the price and other related information.

(Source of the first image: Samsung)

