Il European Parliamentpractically unanimously, the Anglo-Polish axis and of course Volodymyr Zelensky increase the pressure on allies. They ask for more weapons, in particular «fighter jets, helicopters, missile systems and more ammunition», as stated in the resolution approved yesterday by all the political forces represented in the Strasbourg hemicycle, with few dissociations: 444 votes in favour, 26 against, 37 abstentions. At the same time, in London, the British premier Rishi Sunak received the Polish president Andrzej Duda. The two leaders have announced that they will support Ukraine “until victory”.

But from the other side of the Atlantic comes, once again, the call for prudence, for pragmatism. The Chief of Staff of the US Armed Forces, Mark Milleyin an interview with Financial Timeshe repeated the forecast already advanced on January 20 last year Ramstein, in Germany, at the conclusion of the summit of the 54 countries that supply arms to Kiev. Here’s the gist: the Russians they are unable to overwhelm the Ukrainians; but it is very unlikely that by 2023 Zelensky’s army manage to regain the territory invaded by Putin’s army from 24 February 2022 onwards.

Milley's new release goes hand in hand with the musings that Antony Blink he would be doing with his collaborators, according to the site Politico. The secretary of state is concerned about the proclamations coming from Kiev. Zelensky also aims to resume the Crimeathe strategic peninsula that Putin first occupied and then annexed to the Russian Federation in 2014with a referendum never recognized by the international community. For Blinken this would be a risky plan, bordering on a gamble because "Crimea is a red line for Putin". The implication is always the same, now recurring for 12 months: if cornered, the Kremlin's number one could resort to atomic bombs with a reduced radius, but with a devastating impact.

A few hours later Zelensky was very clear in an interview with the Bbc. First: “Theoffensive of the Russians it has already started in different directions». Second: «None negotiation with Putin; I do not trust him”. Third, and this could be an indirect response to Blinken: “We will not cede any territory in any peace agreement.”

The Ukrainian president remains at the center of the international scene in these days as we approach February 24, the anniversary of theRussian aggression. Yesterday evening he spoke at the opening of the «Berlinale», the film festival in the German capital. According to the schedule, it was Sean Penn’s turn to introduce the link. The American actor and director will present the film «Superpower», also shot in Ukraine.

Next week, however, the Kiev government will present a motion to the UN general assembly. In the text the fundamental concepts of the «peace planelaborated last December by Zelensky himself. In particular, "the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian military forces" will be requested. It will be an opportunity to verify on a global scale how isolated the Kremlin is. The last motion to condemn, put to the vote on October 12, 2022, obtained 143 "yes", 5 "no" and 35 abstentions. In recent weeks, the Americans had received Zelensky's initiative with great perplexity. The fear was, and still is, that many of the 193 states represented at the United Nations might slip away, perhaps simply by abstaining to signal an increasingly widespread impatience with the consequences of the war. Attention focused, in particular, on India, Brasile, Sud Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam and other.