Eggs are a very nutritious food, rich in proteins, vitamins and essential minerals, ideal for everyone. They’re a staple in many people’s diets, and for good reason. However, there has been some debate about how many times a week eggs should be eaten. According to experts, there is no single answer to this question.

The number of eggs you can consume in a week can depend on various factors, including age, health status and food preferences. In fact, for healthy people, who do not have any relevant pathology, the Italian Association of Cardiologists recommends consuming up to one whole egg or two egg whites a day.

This recommendation is based on the fact that eggs are high in cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease in some people. However, research has shown that dietary cholesterol may not have as significant an impact on blood cholesterol levels as once thought.

To moderate or not to moderate the consumption of eggs?

For people with pre-existing health conditions, such as diabetes or high cholesterol, it’s best to consult a health professional to determine the appropriate number of eggs to consume per week. Some studies have suggested that consuming more than six eggs a week may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes.

Additionally, it is essential to consider your overall dietary intake when determining how many eggs to consume per week. Eggs can be part of a healthy, balanced diet when eaten in moderation. However, if your diet is already high in saturated fat and processed foods, adding eggs can lead to an unhealthy diet.

In practice, if at each meal we consume a portion of red meat and fish rich in fat or shellfish, it is better to reduce the amount of eggs to be consumed during the week. Therefore, it becomes difficult to establish a fixed number of times a week that eggs should be eaten without considering the general perspective of nutrition.

That’s why it’s essential to consider individual health status, food preferences, and overall dietary intake when making a health decision. For most healthy individuals, consuming one to two whole egg whites per day is a reasonable recommendation. Those with pre-existing health conditions should consult a health professional for personalized recommendations.