L’insulin it is that hormone which is produced by the pancreas and which plays a truly fundamental role in the body, in fact maintaining the normal values ​​of glucose (sugar) present in the blood, modulating its entry into the cells and even its use as a source of power. Il diabetes mellitus it is a metabolic disease that occurs when the production of insulin is altered and thus an accumulation of glucose in the blood follows which can be responsible for the appearance of numerous symptoms.

Among the most common types of diabetesinclude:

Il type 1 diabetes mellitus: the most frequent form of disease especially in childhood and adolescence, but cases of onset in adulthood are by no means rare. It is considered an autoimmune disease, as it is caused by the production of autoantibodies that attack the cells of the pancreas, reducing or completely eliminating the amount of hormone produced.

Il type 2 diabetes mellitus: it is the most frequent form of disease typical of mature age which recognizes hereditary and environmental factors as the cause and which is characterized by a double defect. Not enough insulin is produced to meet the various needs of the body, or the insulin produced does not work satisfactorily at all.

Il gestational diabetes finally, it is that disease diagnosed in the presence of a significant increase in blood sugar during pregnancy in which most women who suffer from it tend to return to normal after giving birth.

Speaking now of the symptoms of diabetesthey are only partially variable based on the developed form and are all attributable to the phenomenon of hyperglycemia and correlated to its severity. Recognizing them is important in order to be able to intervene on the disease, right from its earliest stages of development. In general, however, the symptoms of diabetes, often associated with fever, I am:

polyura (increased volume and urine exceeding 2 liters per day),

(increased volume and urine exceeding 2 liters per day), polydipsia (increased thirst),

(increased thirst), paradosa polyphagia (increased hunger and food intake, but with sudden and totally inexplicable weight loss).

Sometimes the disturbances can go towards a spontaneous regression immediately after the onset of the disease and the patient appears to be completely cured suddenly. This phenomenon is known as the “honeymoon” and it is actually transient as it precedes by a few months the period in which, with the reappearance of the symptoms, the patient becomes definitively diabetic.

The other clinical manifestations of the diabetesarise in the medium-long term in the form of complications, which are related to the degree of hyperglycemia and metabolic decompensation in which the main ones are: neuropathies, dry skin, blurred vision, slow wound healing, ease of developing infections, kidney disordersbladder symptoms and irritability.