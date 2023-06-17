Home » No pain or fear: Jo Cameron’s story leaves experts speechless
Health

No pain or fear: Jo Cameron’s story leaves experts speechless

by admin
No pain or fear: Jo Cameron’s story leaves experts speechless

A Scottish mother of two, Jo Cameron, could be a key figure in the development of more effective painkillers.

Jo Cameron he never felt the need for painkillers. She is one of only two people known worldwide who carry a unique gene that allows her to live without anxiety, fear or physical discomfort. Now, scientists have begun to unravel the mechanisms of this rare mutation, fueling hope for the creation of improved painkillers.

No pain and no fear

It has been discovered that a rare genetic mutation allows a woman named Jo Cameron to live her life without feeling any pain. Doctors were first alerted to Jo Cameron’s condition after she underwent a major operation and didn’t need treatment. no pain relief during his recovery.

It was the researchers ofUniversity College London (UCL) to discover how the mutation works at the molecular level. The result of the study could lead to the development of new treatments.

The medical condition, known as congenital analgesia, it can be dangerous because pain acts as a warning sign. However, doctors speculate that Cameron could heal faster than the average person. Its unique genetic combination it also makes her less anxious and a little forgetful.

Jo Cameron: the discovery

Jo Cameron, 75, he said he only realizes his skin is burning when he smells charred flesh.

She often burns her arms on the oven, but feels no pain to warn her. She never feels anxious or scared. Jo Cameron is thought to be one of the few people in the world with mutations in what is called the FAAH-OUT gene. The mutation was identified in 2019 thanks to UCL scientists.

See also  Samsung Galaxy M12, four cameras and super battery for the mid-range
Jo Cameron, 75, feels no pain due to a rare genetic mutation – Canva photo

Means that she feels practically no pain and she never feels anxious or scared. She was alone at the age of 65i who realized she was different, when the doctors couldn’t believe she didn’t need painkillers after a serious operation.

When she underwent surgery on her hand, doctors warned her that she should expect pain afterward. When she heard nothing, her anesthetist, Dr. Devjit Srivastavareferred her to pain geneticists at University College London (UCL) and the University of Oxford.

After the tests, they found genetic mutations, which meant he didn’t feel pain like most people. She didn’t even feel pain during delivery, recalling: “It was just weird, but I was in no pain. It was really enjoyable“.

You may also like

Reform Nordio, Di Matteo: “Control over white-collar crimes...

Dupuytren’s disease: Neanderthal genes increase risk of Viking...

the secret of cell vitality

LIVE Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano 93-89, Serie A basketball...

Putin and the irresistible temptation to raise the...

Test drive and reviews new Toyota Yaris 2023-2024...

This is how we style the trend dresses...

Moving is essential and we have no excuses...

Medical care close to home threatens to deteriorate...

Serious problems throughout ITALY; let’s see what’s happening...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy