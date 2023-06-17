No pain or fear: Jo Cameron’s story leaves experts speechless

A Scottish mother of two, Jo Cameron, could be a key figure in the development of more effective painkillers.

Jo Cameron he never felt the need for painkillers. She is one of only two people known worldwide who carry a unique gene that allows her to live without anxiety, fear or physical discomfort. Now, scientists have begun to unravel the mechanisms of this rare mutation, fueling hope for the creation of improved painkillers.

No pain and no fear

It has been discovered that a rare genetic mutation allows a woman named Jo Cameron to live her life without feeling any pain. Doctors were first alerted to Jo Cameron’s condition after she underwent a major operation and didn’t need treatment. no pain relief during his recovery.

It was the researchers ofUniversity College London (UCL) to discover how the mutation works at the molecular level. The result of the study could lead to the development of new treatments.

The medical condition, known as congenital analgesia, it can be dangerous because pain acts as a warning sign. However, doctors speculate that Cameron could heal faster than the average person. Its unique genetic combination it also makes her less anxious and a little forgetful.

Jo Cameron: the discovery

Jo Cameron, 75, he said he only realizes his skin is burning when he smells charred flesh.

She often burns her arms on the oven, but feels no pain to warn her. She never feels anxious or scared. Jo Cameron is thought to be one of the few people in the world with mutations in what is called the FAAH-OUT gene. The mutation was identified in 2019 thanks to UCL scientists.

When she underwent surgery on her hand, doctors warned her that she should expect pain afterward. When she heard nothing, her anesthetist, Dr. Devjit Srivastavareferred her to pain geneticists at University College London (UCL) and the University of Oxford.

After the tests, they found genetic mutations, which meant he didn’t feel pain like most people. She didn’t even feel pain during delivery, recalling: “It was just weird, but I was in no pain. It was really enjoyable“.