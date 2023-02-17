Ends 1-1 the Europa League matchround of 16 play-off first leg, between Juventus e Nantes. In the final match in Turin, however, a sensational episode conditioned the result: the penalty denied to the bianconeri after an obvious touch of the hand of Centonze on the header from close range and directed towards the goal by Bremer. The referee Pinheiro has been recalled since Was but, after reviewing the action on the monitor, he incredibly decided not to give Juve the penalty and decree a foul in attack by the Juventus defender. An embarrassing decision, which heavily penalizes the bianconeri in view of the return match scheduled for next week. An inconceivable mistake at these levels of European football.

The Portuguese referee’s decision will certainly cause discussion. The touch of the hand of the Nantes player is very clear. Furthermore, the ball was headed towards the goal and would definitely have gone in. Centonze’s ‘parade’ was certainly to be punished with a penalty kick for the team of Allegri who, in the event of an eleven-metre conversion, would have obtained a well-deserved and important victory for the European path. Pinheiro, on the other hand, incredibly decided not to give the black and whites the penalty and punish a light touch by Bremer on the opponent. A completely wrong and absurd choice.





