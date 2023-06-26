No problem or disadvantageous? We have the answer!

The heat wave and the dry phase seem to be coming to an end nationwide, at least in the short term: it is raining heavily in Germany. The storm should finally be over by the weekend and then you can finally roll up your sleeves and trim the hedge. But then the question arises as to whether wet hedge plants can be cut or whether it is better to wait. We explain what to do when it rains or just after it rains.

When not to cut a wet hedge?

It is not a good idea to cut a wet hedge during heavy rain or immediately after heavy rain. Provided that it will continue to rain for the next few days. Against this speak, among other things:

wet leaves are heavier and you have to reckon with significantly more effort. it is not always possible to recognize ailing, withered and lignified shoots. you can injure garden animals hidden in the hedge from the rain. Even a bird’s nest can go unnoticed. Immediately after the rain or when it rains, the branches weigh more and bend. It is therefore almost impossible to trim the hedge into shape or shorten it a bit. handling power tools in the rain or immediately after the rain is dangerous. You should therefore absolutely avoid using rechargeable batteries and electrically operated pruning shears. Immediately after the rain, not only the hedge but also the ground is wet. The danger of slipping increases and you can injure yourself when cutting the hedge. Especially if you have to climb up a ladder to shorten the hedge, it can quickly become very dangerous. When cutting the hedge, they can injure leaves and shoots. These cracks are entry points for bacteria and fungi, which spread quickly. Fresh cuts cannot heal in the rain and close up. They are also entry points for various pathogens.

Cutting a wet hedge: In these cases it is possible

When it comes to a strong storm that has already passed and the sun is already shining the next day, then you can make a pruning cut. It is best not to cut the hedge early in the morning for this purpose, but rather wait until the leaves can dry. But even here and there there are wet leaves, you can cut the hedge.

However, an important prerequisite for the cut is that you wear suitable protective clothing in case the pruning shears slip.

First check the roots of the hedge plants – these can be damaged after a storm. In this case you should give the hedge plants some time to recover and only then cut back.

Only topiary cuts are permitted in summer – you should therefore only shorten the hedge a little. The less you cut off, the faster she will recover.

It is also important that you thin out the hedge a little. This allows air to circulate freely, cuts heal faster and leaves dry easily.

Even with a pest infestation, you should not wait, but act as quickly as possible and cut off the infested parts of the plant (if necessary).

Fertilizing and watering after cutting can be omitted. Additional fertilization can damage the sensitive hedge shrubs and lead to rot. Instead, it means – be patient and leave the hedge alone so that it can recover.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

